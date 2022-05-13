Lions compete in NWPC Track Championship

May 13, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt floats over the bar in the girls high jump.

<p>Ruby Hoerter runs her leg of the 4x400-meter relay for Millennium Charter.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

<p>Millennium Charter’s Hartley Devore doesn’t look back as he paces himself during the 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

<p>Millennium Charter’s River Edge runs in the 4x400-meter relay at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

<p>Calvin Devore competes in the 4x800-meter relay for Millennium Charter during the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Championship.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

<p>Millennium Charter’s Clara Minix powers through her leg of the 4x800-meter relay as the Lions attempt to win a conference championship.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

KERNERSVILLE — The Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference held its Track and Field Championship on May 4 at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School.

Bishop McGuinness’ girls and Cornerstone Charter Academy’s boys came away with the team conference championships. Points were awarded for each top-6 finish: 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 4 for fourth, 2 for fifth and 1 for sixth.

Millennium Charter Academy finished fourth in the girls standings and sixth in the boys. The Lions won one individual conference championship, and finished second in four events.

Ruby Hoerter finished first in girls pole vault by clearing a height of 5-06.00 feet. Hoerter also earned All-Conference Honors – given to competitors that finished in the top two of an event – in the 3,200-meter run, and as a member of MCA’s 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams.

Hoerter completed the 3,200 meters in 14:36.70.

She was joined by teammates River Edge, Clara Minix and Ava Utt on both the 4×400 and 4×800 teams. Millennium’s 4×400 team finished the race in 5:17.48, and the 4×800 team finished in 12:22.51.

Minix and Utt added All-Conference performances in high jump and the 800 meters. Minix was less than five seconds out of first place in the 800 meters by finishing in 2:46.88, and Utt was two inches from tying the conference champion in high jump with a mark of 4-08.00.

Hiatt also competed in the discus throw and shot put for Millennium, taking fourth in both. Palak Patel competed in both throwing events as well, finishing seventh in shot put and eighth in discus throw.

Seven Millennium boys competed in the NWPC Conference Championship: Liam Allred, Calvin Devore, Isaac Shipley, Diego Gomez, Ford Holmes, Hartley Devore and Brody Krakenberg.

The closest All-Conference performance for the MCA’s boys came in the 4×800 relay; Shipley, Krakenberg, Hartley and Calvin Devore took third at 9:50.93.

Calvin Devore also came close in the 800 meters by finishing fourth. His time of 2:11.43 was less than three seconds behind the race-winning time, and was exactly two seconds behind the second-place finisher.

Also competing for Millennium’s boys: Hartley Devore, Holmes and Krakenberg finishes sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 3,200 meters; Shiply finished 10th in the 800 meters, followed by Gomez at 11; Holmes and Gomez took 10th and 13th in the 1,600 meters, respectively; and Allred finished 15th in the 400 meters and 16th in the 200 meters.

The following Lions qualified for the Midwest 1A Regional Championship in the corresponding events:

Ava Hiatt: discus throw

Ava Utt: high jump

Clara Minix: 800 meters

Ruby Hoerter: 3,200 meters

River Edge, Ruby Hoerter, Clara Minix, Ava Utt, Palak Patel (alternate): 4×800

Brody Krakenberg: 3,200 meters

Calvin Devore: 800 meters

Calvin Devore, Hartley Devore, Brody Krakenberg, Isaac Shipley: 4×800