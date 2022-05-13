Surry Central recognizes baseball seniors

May 13, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News

Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News

Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News

Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News

Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News

Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News

Tracie Whitaker | Special to the News

Surry Central recognized seven baseball seniors before an April 29 home game against East Surry.

Spencer LeClair, Dakota Mills, Kade Norman, Austin Cave, Kayden Gage, Brady Edmonds and Kendall White were honored for their contributions to the Golden Eagles’ program, with many being with the team throughout their entire high school careers.

In the Senior Night game, Central held East Surry to its second-lowest scoring total of the season at three runs. However, the Eagles struggled to score and came up short 3-0 in the regular season finale.

The Golden Eagles entered the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament as the No. 5 seed and dropped their quarterfinal game to No. 4 West Wilkes 7-3.

Surry Central qualified for the 2A State Playoffs as the No. 26 seed and opened the tournament at No. 7 Lincoln Charter. The Golden Eagles rallied late in the game when faced a big deficit, but four seventh-inning runs weren’t enough to bring Central back.