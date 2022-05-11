East Surry Golf wins 2A State Championship

May 11, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

Cards get over the hump

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The East Surry Golf Team captured the 2022 Class 2A State Championship on May 10. Team members are pictured, from left: Jace Goldbach, Anderson Badgett, Conner Key, Chase Harris, Bradley Davis, Jordan Davis and Coach Darrin Haywood.

Cardinal Athletics

<p>East Surry senior Bradley Davis finished State Runner-up as an individual at the 2A State Championship.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

<p>After finishing as 1A State Runner-up in 2019 and 2021, East Surry reached the mountaintop by winning the 2A State Championship in 2022.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

Cardinal Athletics

PINEHURST — After finishing State Runner-Up in 2019 and 2021, East Surry’s golf team finally won the ultimate prize in 2022.

The Cardinals dominated the second day of competition at Foxfire Resort’s Red Fox Course to secure the 2A State Championship. The title is East Surry’s seventh in school history, and the program’s first since winning four consecutive titles from 2005-2008.

“I’m so proud and excited for those young men who worked so hard to get here,” said East Surry coach Darrin Haywood. “I would probably say that it was more of a feeling of relief than anything else. We have been so close and right there on the cusp so many times. Me and the boys were waiting for all scores to be counted, saying ‘We’re not believing it until it’s up on the board.’ Then they called me up there and it was just surreal.”

Haywood called the entire second day of competition a “very exciting but nerve-wracking five hours.”

East Surry finished the first day of competition tied for top overall spot with Midway High School. Though the Cards were in a prime position to win the state title, the team felt it hadn’t performed up to its potential through the first 18 holes.

“Monday, when we posted our score we knew that was not our best golf,” Haywood said. “We didn’t feel great being the first ones to post, but when we saw we were even with [Midway] it kind of relaxed our guys. Our kids knew that we had a lot left in us, and even though we didn’t play to East Surry’s standard of golf we were still tied for first.

“We weren’t behind anyone and it was ours for the taking. The kids showed a lot of confidence, saying ‘we’ve been here before. We’ve done as bad as we’ve done all year and are still in the perfect position to win.”

After combining to shoot 328 after the first day, East Surry bested Midway’s foursome by eleven strokes, 326 to 337, on the second 18 holes.

The Cardinals were led both days by Bradley Davis Jr. Davis shot 75 (+3) on the first 18 holes, which was just one shot in back of the overnight leader, Drew O’Neal from Beddingfield.

Davis matched his +3 round from the first day on the final day to put up a superb 6+ total for the tournament. Midway’s Logan Atkins posted the only even-par round of the tournament in the Final Round to pair with his opening round 76 (+4), winning the individual title by two shots over his counterpart from East Surry.

Atkins won the individual championship with a two-day total of 148, and Davis finished as State Runner-up with a total score of 150

“The thing about Bradley is that he’s just so consistent,” Haywood said. “He stays even keel and never gets rattled, and those are just some of the qualities that make him a very good golfer. He knew he was in the running for the top spot this week, and never got worried even when he didn’t play his best – which was still very good – in the first round.

“Brad might hit a rough shot then look at me and ask how everybody else was doing. It says a lot about him as a young man to care first about the team accolades. These guys love each other and wanted each other to succeed. It was always team-first with them.”

Following Davis, East Surry also got outstanding rounds from the rest of their scoring foursome to solidify the victory on the final day of the event. Chase Harris shot 78 (+6) thanks to a pair of matching 39’s on the front and back nine. Connor Key and Anderson Badgett contributed an 86 and an 87, respectively.

Also contributing to the Cards’ success was what Haywood called a ‘caravan of fans’ supporting the team.

“So much of the community was there and I was so surprised,” Haywood said. “There were people I never thought I’d see there just because they didn’t have a family member playing. It was incredible to see.

“Those kids see that everybody is there supporting them; not to make them nervous or add pressure, but to offer genuine support and see good golf. It helped the kids relax and feel like home. They were surrounded by people they grew up around and saw their entire life there to cheer them on. I think that really helped.”

East Surry added another piece of hardware when the N.C. High School Athletic Association presented the 2A Men’s Golf Championship Sportsmanship Award to Jordan Davis.