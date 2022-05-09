Cardinal baseball honors six seniors

May 9, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry recognizes six senior baseball players ahead of an April 28 home game against Surry Central. Pictured, from left: coach Chad Freeman, Peyton Inscore, Tristen Mason, Anthony Ward, Trey Armstrong, Luke Bowman, Anthony Ayers and coach Jerry Freeman.

Cardinal Athletics

East Surry recognized six seniors prior to an April 28 home game against Surry Central.

The Cardinals honored Peyton Inscore, Tristen Mason, Anthony Ward, Trey Armstrong, Luke Bowman and Anthony Ayers ahead of the team’s final regular season home game at Barry Hall Field. East Surry went on to win the game 8-1.

East won the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Championship with a 12-0 conference record, then went on to defeat West Wilkes and North Surry to win the FH2A Tournament Championship.

The Cardinals (21-1) earned the No. 4 seed in the 2A West and will host No. 29 Hendersonville (9-13) on May 10.