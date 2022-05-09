Mount Airy softball ends playoff drought

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Granite Bear Skylar Partin is recognized on Mount Airy softball’s Senior Night.

<p>Granite Bear Sofia Stafford is recognized on Mount Airy softball’s Senior Night.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

<p>Granite Bear Savannah Horne is recognized on Mount Airy softball’s Senior Night.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

<p>Granite Bear Sydney Seagraves is recognized on Mount Airy softball’s Senior Night.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Mount Airy softball’s four senior players helped the team end a seven-year playoff drought.

Skylar Partin, Sofia Stafford, Sydney Seagraves and Savannah Horne were in the fifth grade the last time the Granite Bears made the playoffs. The 2015 team finished the regular season 6-11 overall and was named the No. 26 seed in the 1A West, where the Bears faced No. 7 Avery County in the opening round and lost 13-3.

Mount Airy finished just outside the playoff picture in 2016 and 2017, then wasn’t able to field a varsity team in 2018 – the class of 2022’s eighth-grade year.

This senior class has faced tough odds during its four years. The 2019 Bears had just two upperclassmen and played a brutal conference schedule that included four games against the eventual 1A State Champion North Stokes.

Things were looking up for the 2020 Bears after picking up a program-defining road win against East Wilkes, but then the season was shut down just days later due to COVID-19. The 2021 season was also an anomaly as teams were only allowed to play a maximum of 14 games, but the team showed improvement by starting the season 4-1.

The 2022 Bears lost some key pieces from the year before, but that didn’t stop them from competing. This year’s team finished the regular season 4-15 overall and 4-8 in the Northwest 1A Conference.

Seagraves was selected for the NW1A All-Conference squad, while Stafford and Partin were named All-Conference Honorable Mentions.

Mount Airy, seeded No. 27 in the 1A West, travels to No. 6 Cornerstone Charter on May 10. Cornerstone finished the regular season 14-2 overall and finished first in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference.

