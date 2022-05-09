Kriek, Motsinger reach state semifinals

Individual Tennis State Championship results for 1A, 2A

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek, left, and East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger both reached the state semifinals of their respective singles championships this past weekend.

<p>Surry Central's doubles team of Jacob Edmonds, left, and Josh Pardue celebrate after winning a point in the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Championship.</p>

<p>East Surry's Levi Watson volley's in the Foothills 2A Conference Singles Semifinal match.</p>

<p>Surry Central's doubles team of Michael Tucker, left, and Tripp McMillen start a rally during the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Tournament.</p>

Local tennis players competed in the NCHSAA Individual State Championship Tournaments on May 6-7.

Three singles athletes and two doubles teams from local schools qualified for their respective state tournaments. One singles player from Mount Airy competed in the 1A State Tournament held at Cary State Park, while two singles players from East Surry and two doubles duos from Surry Central competed in the 2A State Tournament at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

The 1A Tournaments featured eight entries per bracket, and the 2A Tournaments had 16 entries per bracket.

1A Singles

Mount Airy junior Georgie Kriek reached the 1A State Tournament for a second consecutive season. In 2021, Kriek was one of eight state qualifiers and fell to Raleigh Charter’s Ryan Hill in a three-set thriller in the opening round.

Kriek had little trouble advancing to the state semifinals in 2022 after finishing second in the 1A Midwest Regional Tournament. The Granite Bear defeated Clover Garden’s Will Oldham 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round.

Kriek ran into Langtree Charter’s Nikhil Deshpande in the semifinals and fell 6-1, 6-2. Deshpande went on to win the 1A Singles Championship with a 6-1, 6-0 win in the finals.

Kriek’s season will continue as Mount Airy still stands in the 1A Dual Team State Playoffs.

2A Singles

East Surry’s No. 1 and No. 2 seeds this season both competed in the 2A State Singles Tournament. Both were first-time state qualifiers.

Top-seeded Cooper Motsinger, a senior, entered as the 2A Midwest Regional Champion. His Cardinal teammate Levi Watson, a sophomore, qualified as the fourth-place finisher at regionals.

Watson had the unfortunate draw of facing Pine Lake Prep’s Tyler Ramanata in the opening round. Ramanata, who won the 1A Singles Championship in 2021, defeated Watson 6-0, 6-1.

Motsinger defeated Lincoln Charter’s Connor Milligan 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round, then topped Franklin Academy’s Lance Keller 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Motsinger ran into Ramanata in the semifinals and fell 6-0, 6-0. Like Kriek’s semifinal opponent, Ramanata went on to win the 2A Singles Championship. Ramanata only lost a combined three games in his four matches at the state tournament.

2A Doubles

All four of Surry Central’s state qualifiers competed in their first state tournaments.

Central’s top-ranked doubles team of senior Jacob Edmonds and junior Josh Pardue entered the tournament as the 2A Midwest Regional Runners-up, and the team of junior Michael Tucker and freshman Tripp McMillen were the No. 4 seed from the 2A Midwest.

Pardue and Edmonds dropped their first-round match to Community School of Davidson’s Luke Breen and Julian Rizo 6-1, 6-3. Breen and Rizo won their quarterfinal match in straight sets, then lost to the eventual state champions in the semifinals.

Tucker and McMillen fell to Lincolnton’s Zach Zagorkski and Piero Ravolino 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round. Zagorkski and Ravolino lost in the quarterfinals.