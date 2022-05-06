Eagles honor softball seniors

By Cory Smith

Emma Gentry

Emma Gentry

Alyssa Woods

Alyssa Woods

Carlee Jones

Carlee Jones

Arial Holt

Arial Holt

The Surry Central softball team recognized its four senior athletes prior to an April 28 home game against East Surry.

Arial Holt, Alyssa Woods, Carlee Jones and Emma Gentry rode onto the field in style on the back of motorcycles. Each senior was presented gifts by the team and recognized before the start of the game. East Surry won the regular season finale 8-3.

Surry Central was given the No. 6 seed in the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament and traveled to No. 3 Wilkes Central on May 2. Surry Central broke a winning drought by upsetting Wilkes Central 15-4. Wilkes Central came into the conference tournament having won nine of its past 11 games, and its only two losses came against eventual conference champion and conference tournament champion Forbush.

The Golden Eagles faced No. 2 West Wilkes in the FH2A semifinals. West Wilkes jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but couldn’t put Surry Central away. The Eagles cut the lead to 4-2 with a 2RBI single hit by Kailea Zurita in the top of the fifth inning, then tied the game on a 2RBI double hit by Woods in the top of the sixth inning.

West Wilkes rallied and put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth, then held Surry Central scoreless in the top of the seventh.

Surry Central sits at 4-14 as it waits for a potential postseason bid to the 2A State Playoffs.