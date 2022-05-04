FH2A Track Championship Results

Surry Central senior Mia McMillen was named Foothills 2A Conference Female Athlete of the Year following her performance in the conference championship.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt easily clears the bar in the boys high jump.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Faith Braithwaite poses with her bronze medal after finishing third in the 100-meter dash.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Three competitors in the boys 100-meter dash run stride for stride. Pictured, from left: Forbush’s Austin Choplin, East Surry’s Layton Allen and North Surry’s Matthew Senter.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Yeira Munoz builds a lead in the 3,200 meters.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry’s Emory Taylor paces herself in the 800-meter run.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
DOBSON — Surry Central hosted the 2022 Foothills 2A Conference Track and Field Championship on April 28.
Surry Central’s girls and Wilkes Central’s boys came away with the team conference championships. Points were awarded for each top-8 finish: 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 5 for fourth and one fewer point through eighth place.
Surry Central senior Mia McMillen was named FH2A Female Athlete of the Year, and Golden Eagle coach Kevin Pack was named Girls Coach of the Year.
Wilkes Central senior Terry Hayes was named Male Athlete of the Year, and his coach Anthony Smith was named Coach of the Year.
Team results and individual breakdowns are included below for each Surry County school. Full meet results can be found at bit.ly/3MMXWqY
Girls team scores
1 Surry Central 145
2 Forbush 143
3 West Wilkes 109
4 East Surry 103
5 North Wilkes 69.5
6 Wilkes Central 69
7 North Surry 35.5
SURRY CENTRAL
Four of Surry Central’s eight gold medals were won by McMillen, who repeats as female athlete of the year.
McMillen was the only athlete at the conference championship – in boys or girls – that won four gold medals in individual events. McMillen took first in the long jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash.
Yeira Munoz had Surry Central’s remaining gold in track events by winning the 3,200 meters, and Ivy Toney added a gold from a field event by winning pole vault.
Toney and Munoz helped the Lady Golden Eagles win gold in two relays. Toney, Andrea Gonzalez, Ella Priddy and Madelyn Wilmoth won the 4×400, and Munoz, Priddy, Toney and Wilmoth won the 4×800.
Surry Central had two second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.
Priddy finished second in the 400 meters, while Cassie Sneed took silver in the discus throw.
Toney finished just behind Priddy in the 400 meters, Munoz took third in the 1,600 meters and Lanie Fitzgerald was third in pole vault.
EAST SURRY
East Surry finished first in two events: discus throw and the 4×100 relay.
Clara Willard won discus for the Cardinals, and also took third in shot put. The team of Faith Braithwaite, Madeline Dayton, Ember Midkiff and Arianna Liberatore won the 4×100 relay.
East’s 4×100 team also finished second in the 4×200. Two of those relay members helped the Lady Cards win three other medals: Dayton finished second in triple jump, and Braithwaite finished second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters.
The Cards’ remaining top-3 finish came from Chloe Anne Tew, who finished second in high jump.
NORTH SURRY
Greyhound freshman Ella Riggs had both of North Surry’s top-3 finishes. Riggs won gold in shot put, then took third in discus throw.
North Surry had two girls finish just outside the top-3: Isabel Delfin finished fourth in the 400 meters, and Anna Escobar was fourth in shot put.
Boys team scores
1 Wilkes Central 217
2 Forbush 101.5
3 Surry Central 93
4 West Wilkes 91
5 East Surry 83.5
6 North Surry 51
7 North Wilkes 46
SURRY CENTRAL
Ignacio Morales and Allen Huffman each won four medals for the Golden Eagles.
Morales finished first in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, while also finishing second in the 800 meters and third as part of Surry Central’s 4×800 relay team. Morales was joined in the 4×800 by Brangly Mazariegos, Jonathan Avila and Sebastian Sanchez.
Huffman had the Golden Eagles’ other gold medal finish by winning the 300 hurdles. He joined Isaac Eller, Josue Rodriguez and Chris Nava on the 4×400 team that finished second, and was part of two relay teams that finished third. The team of Huffman, Ayden Wilmoth, Brian Williams and Evan Wall won bronze in the 4×100, and Huffman, Wilmoth, Wall and Rhylee Anderson finished third in the 4×200.
Mazariegos had Central’s remaining medal performance by taking third in the 1,600 meters.
EAST SURRY
Cardinal sophomore Isaac Vaden swept the throwing events by winning discus throw and shot put. Vaden’s wins were the Cardinals’ only gold medals.
Cooper Motsinger added a silver medal by taking second in the 3,200 meters, and the relay team of Layton Allen, Kyle Zinn, Colby Johnson and Lindann Fleming finished second in the 4×100.
Colby Johnson and Eli Becker each added a third-place finish. Johnson won bronze in triple jump, and Becker finished third in shot put.
NORTH SURRY
North Surry’s three medal-winning performances were all achieved by junior Jared Hiatt. Hiatt won the FH2A Championship in long jump and triple jump, while finishing second in high jump.
Hiatt and Hayes had the only two performances in the meet that met the MileSplit US Second Team Standard. Hiatt did so by leaping 22-11.50 feet in the long jump, and Hayes was only 3.50 inches behind him. No other athlete jumped within 3.80 feet of either Hayes or Hiatt.
Aaron Mauck finished just outside the top-3 with a fourth-place finish in discus throw. North Surry also had two relay teams finish fourth: Hiatt, Chuck Powers, Jake Simmons and Matthew Senter did so in the 4×100, and Powers, Simmons, Senter and Elijah Shelton were fourth in the 4×200.
