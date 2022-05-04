Lions end regular season with winning streak

May 4, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Millennium Charter Academy recognizes six baseball seniors prior to an April 29 game against Carver. The seniors are pictured on the front row, from left: Calvin Devore, Hartley Devore, Evan Key, Zeke Harrison, Landon Jarrell and Tristan Shockley.

<p>Millennium senior Tristan Shockley crosses home plate during a double-header against Carver.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

<p>Phillip Byrd struck out nine batters and allowed no hits in a 16-1 win for Millennium Charter.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

<p>Lion senior Hartley Devore connects for one of his six total hits against Carver.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Millennium Charter baseball closed its regular season with the program’s longest winning streak.

The Lions (6-12, 3-7 Northwest Piedmont) won back-to-back games on April 21 and 22 for their first winning streak since joining the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Following a 5-4 walk-off win over rival N.C. Leadership Academy, Millennium went on a hot streak and scored 51 runs over its next three games.

MCA’s first obstacle as the season was winding down was Oak Ridge Military Academy. Millennium trailed 2-1 in the April 27 game, then exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second inning. ORMA scored one run in the top of the fourth, then the Lions responded with a 10-run inning.

Millennium went on to defeat Oak Ridge 17-4.

The Lions hammered 16 hits against ORMA. Tristan Shockley, Zeke Harrison, Calvin Devore, Hartley Devore, Ethan Holladay and Phillip Byrd each recorded two hits in the victory, while Aryan Hira, Landon Martin, Landon Jarrell and Evan Key recorded one hit each.

Byrd led the Lions with four RBIs, and Shockley had three.

Byrd, Martin and the Devore’s split time on the mound, combining to throw five strikeouts, four walks and allow three hits.

Millennium closed the regular season with a Senior Night double-header against Carver. The Lions’ six senior players were recognized before the start of game No. 1: Key, Harrison, Jarrell, Shockley, Calvin and Hartley Devore.

The seniors went home happy with wins of 16-1 and 18-0.

Byrd pitched one game and nine strikeouts while allowing no hits. Hartley Devore and Holladay threw the other game, combing to strike out three batters.

Across two games: Byrd and Hartley Devore each had six hits; Shockley, Holladay and Key each had three hits; Martin had two hits; and Harrison, Jarrell and Calvin Devore each had one hit.

Millennium and N.C. Leadership Academy tied for fourth in the NWPC and played each other in the first round of the conference tournament. NCLA won that game 7-1 to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Millennium now waits to see if it will receive a bid for the 1A State Playoffs.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports