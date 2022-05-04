Cards capture Regional Golf Championship

By Cory Smith

The East Surry Golf Team won the 2022 Midwest 2A Regional Championship at the Sapona Country Club on May 2.

<p>East Surry junior Anderson Badgett won the individual 2A Midwest Regional Championship with a score of 74 strokes.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

East Surry junior Anderson Badgett won the individual 2A Midwest Regional Championship with a score of 74 strokes.

LEXINGTON — New classification, same result.

East Surry captured its second consecutive regional golf championship on Monday by winning the 2022 2A Midwest Regional Championship. The tournament was held at the Sapona Country Club in Lexington on May 2.

The Cardinals won the 1A Midwest Regional Title in 2021, then secured the 2A Midwest Regional Title this season.

“Winning the regional is one goal that we set before the season started,” said East Surry coach Darrin Haywood. “It was great to watch the guys compete on a tough course that demanded accuracy. I also am proud of our individual scores from Monday.”

The Cardinals won the regional championship by 19 strokes, with East’s top four golfers all finishing in the top-10. The top three teams automatically qualified for the 2A State Championship Meet.

Team scores

1. East Surry 314

2. Salisbury 333

3. West Davidson 337

4. Wheatmore 349

5. Forbush 357

6. West Stokes 360

7. Surry Central 374

8. Morehead 382

9. North Stanly 388

10. Providence Grove 397

11. West Stanly 408

A total of 79 golfers competed in the 2A Midwest Regional. East Surry junior Anderson Badgett was the medalist at the event with a low score of 74.

Badgett’s Cardinal teammates Chase Harris, Connor Key and Bradley Davis also finished in the top 10. Harris was fifth at 78, Key was sixth at 79 and Davis was 10th at 83.

The top nine individuals that weren’t part of the three state-qualifying teams will compete as individuals at the 2A State Championship. Six local golfers fall into this category, and are listed below along with East Surry’s individual scores

1. Anderson Badgett (East Surry) 74

2. Brandon Bowman (West Stokes) 76

5. Chase Harris (East Surry) 78

6. Connor Key (East Surry) 79

9. Ethan Hutchens (Forbush) 81

10. Bradley Davis (East Surry) 83

12. Carter Huffman (North Wilkes) 84

14. Adam Hege (Surry Central) 84

16. Joshua Fulk (West Stokes) 86

19. Aiden Lyon (Forbush) 86

The 2A State Championship will be held May 9-10 at the Foxfire Golf Club (Red) in Pinehurst. East Surry looks to win its first state title since 2008, which was also the last time the Cards had an individual state champion (John Welden).

Since winning it all in 2008, the Cardinals finished second in the state three times – 2014, 2019 and 2021 – and third three times – 2011, 2012 and 2013.

“In order to win the state title as a team we have a few things to improve in our game,” Haywood said. “We are at the point of tweaking a few things to continue to bring our scores down. I am so excited for next week and the challenge that lies ahead at Foxfire. We are approaching the tournament one hole at a time.”

