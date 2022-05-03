Lady Hounds hitting their stride

May 3, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry softball recognizes seven seniors as part of its Senior Night festivities against North Wilkes. Pictured, from left: Marissa Casstevens, Trista Berrier, Sara Bledsoe, Micah Felts, Kadie Fulk, Carley Puckett and Bella Aparicio.

<p>Bella Aparicio slaps a single for North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Micah Felts keeps North Surry’s bats alive with a line drive in the Greyhounds’ game against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Kadie Fulk connects for a 3RBI single against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Successful teams aim to peak at the right time in a season, and it appears North Surry softball is doing just that.

North Surry is riding a four-game winning streak in which the Hounds have outscored opponents 41-6. These four wins include: a 9-1 road victory against Surry Central, a 9-1 win over West Wilkes, an 11-0 Senior Night victory over North Wilkes and a 12-4 win over East Surry.

All four wins are significant as the Greyhounds (11-10, 7-5 Foothills 2A) battle for a playoff berth.

The win over Surry Central broke a three-game losing streak for North Surry; two of those losses were by one run to the teams that would finish first and third in the FH2A Conference. The remaining loss came against one of the top-ranked 1A teams in the state.

After beating Surry Central, North Surry posted possibly its biggest win of the year by upsetting West Wilkes. The Blackhawks had won eight-straight games and 13-of-14 prior to the game against North Surry. The Hounds’ 9-1 win handed West Wilkes its largest defeat of the season.

North Surry recognized seven senior players as part of the team’s Senior Night game against North Wilkes: Marissa Casstevens, Trista Berrier, Sara Bledsoe, Micah Felts, Kadie Fulk, Carley Puckett and Bella Aparicio.

Berrier was perfect in the five-inning shutout victory. The senior pitcher threw eight strikeouts while walking zero batters and allowing zero hits.

Offensively, North Surry scored all 11 of its runs in the third inning. Berrier led the way with three hits, including two doubles, while Aparicio had two hits, and Puckett and Sarah Mauldin each had one hit.

Like the North Wilkes game, North Surry scored all of its runs against East Surry in one inning. The May 2 FH2A Tournament game marked North and East Surry’s third meeting, with the first two going the way of the Hounds. East Surry took a 1-0 lead before North exploded for 12 runs in the fourth inning.

Aparicio and Fulk each had three hits and three RBIs in the win over the Cardinals. Jordan Snow had a pair of hits, and Mauldin, Felts, Puckett and Sadie Montgomery each had one hit. Snow had one double, and Aparicio had a triple.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports