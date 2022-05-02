Regional Tennis Championship Results

East Surry senior Cooper Motsinger poses with the 2A Midwest Regional Singles Championship bracket.
Cardinal Athletics
Surry Central’s Josh Pardue, left, and Jacob Edmonds are pictured with their silver medals after taking second in the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Tournament.
Golden Eagle Athletics
Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek, seen here hitting a forehand in a match earlier this season, finished second in the 1A West Regional Singles Tournament.
Cory Smith | The News
Seven local tennis stars are headed to the Individual State Championship Tournaments.
One athlete from Mount Airy, Georgie Kriek, will compete in the 1A State Tournament as a singles competitor. The remaining six athletes will compete in the 2A State Tournament: East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger and Levi Watson qualified for the singles championship, while the Surry Central teams of Josh Pardue/Jacob Edmonds and Michael Tucker/Tripp McMillen will compete in the doubles championship.
Kriek reached the 1A West Regional Singles Championship before finishing second in the bracket.
Motsinger won the 2A Midwest Regional Singles Championship, while Pardue/ Edmonds were runners-up in the 2A Midwest Doubles Championship.
Watson finished fourth in the 2A Singles Tournament, and Tucker/McMillen finished fourth in the 2A Doubles Tournament.
1A West
Two Northwest 1A Conference rivals entered the 1A West Regional Championship on opposite sides of the singles bracket: Mount Airy’s Kriek and Elkin’s Owen Jennings. Kriek defeated Jennings twice during the regular season, and Jennings topped Kriek in the NW1A Singles Championship.
Kriek breezed through the first two rounds of regionals to qualify for the state tournament. The Granite Bear topped Cornerstone Charter’s Jacob Stanfield 6-3, 6-0 in the opening round, then beat Draughn’s Corey Powell 6-0, 6-1.
Kriek reached the championship round by defeating Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy’s Charlie Schweppe 6-2, 6-4. Schweppe went on to finish third in the bracket.
Jennings defeated Kriek 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.
Mount Airy also had a doubles team qualify for regionals: Martin Cooke/Jared Pinto. The duo of Cooke/Pinto fell to Bishop McGuinness’ Joshua Hanflink/Evan Sturgill in the opening round, while the Bishop team went on to finish third.
2A Midwest
Motsinger and Watson were seeded No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, in the singles bracket.
Motsinger won without ever surrendering more than three total games in a match. Through four rounds of the tournament, he only lost a total of six games.
Motsinger defeated the No. 15 seed, West Davidson’s Ethan Ullring, 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then topped the No. 7 seed, North Wilkes’ Mitch Adams, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Like the 1A singles and 2A doubles bracket, a Surry County team occupied half of the semifinal spots. East Surry’s Watson reached the semis by beating the No. 12 seed, West Stanly’s Nate Barringer, 6-3, 6-4, before topping the No. 4 seed, West Davidson’s Bain Bennett, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Motsinger advanced to the championship match by defeating Wheatmore’s Jagur Williams, seeded No. 3, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Watson fell to Salisbury’s Will Koontz in the semifinals. Koontz was the top-seeded player in the bracket and defeated Watson 6-0, 6-1.
Koontz was undefeated on the year coming into the regional finals. Motsinger defeated Koontz 6-1, 6-2 to win the 2A Midwest Singles Championship.
Both Motsinger and Watson advance to the State Championship Tournament in hopes of becoming East Surry’s first-ever Singles State Champion.
East Surry’s lone doubles team in the Regional Tournament was the duo of Kade Talton/Nick Lowery. The team, seeded No. 10, defeated Walkertown’s No. 7 team of Kooper Bray/James Brown 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round, but fell to Mount Pleasant’s No. 2-seeded duo of Jadon Carnes/Gonzalo Gomez in the quarterfinals.
Surry Central’s Pardue/Edmonds entered as the No. 1 seed in the 2A Midwest Doubles Tournament. The duo defeated Forest Hill’s No. 16 team of Stephen Herrera/Keith Evan in the opening round, then beat North Stanly’s No. 8 team of Kaleb Burrage/Judson Busch 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Pardue/Edmonds won a marathon semifinal match over Salisbury’s No. 4-ranked team of Colin Donaldson/Gray Davis. The pair of undefeated teams went to two set-tiebreakers before a winner could be crowned.
Pardue/Edmonds won the first set of the semifinal 7-6, (7-5), and Donaldson/Davis won the second set 6-2. The tiebreaking set was also decided with a tiebreaker, which went the way of the Golden Eagles 7-6 (7-4).
Now 19-0 as a doubles team this season, Pardue/Edmonds faced yet another undefeated squad: Mount Pleasant’s Carnes/Gomez.
Carnes/Gomez defeated Pardue/Edmonds 6-1, 6-2 to win the Regional Championship.
Pardue/Edmonds aren’t the only Golden Eagles with a chance to become Surry Central’s first-ever Doubles State Champions. Tucker/McMillen entered as the No. 3 seeded team and posted back-to-back wins to qualify for the state tournament.
Tucker/McMillen defeated No. 14 Collin Burgess/Jacob Youngs of Wheatmore 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round, then topped Forbush’s No. 6-ranked team of Calvin Norman/Cooper Hennings 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Tucker/McMillen fell to Mount Pleasant’s Carves/Gomez in the semifinals, then lost to Salisbury’s Donaldson/Davis in the consolation finals.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports