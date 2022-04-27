Northwest 1A Conference Golf Championship Results

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy Bears finished second in the Northwest 1A Conference Golf Tournament. Team members are pictured, from left: coach Mark Hiatt, Mason Varney, Avery Poindexter, Eli Morrison, Brooks Sizemore and Chapman Utt.

Mount Airy’s two senior golfers, Brooks Sizemore, left, and Eli Morrison, helped the Granite Bears qualify for the Regional Championship Meet.

ROARING GAP — The Mount Airy golf team finished second at the Northwest 1A Conference Championship meet on Tuesday.

The meet was hosted at held at the Roaring Gap Club in Alleghany County and featured golfers from all seven NW1Aschools: Mount Airy, Elkin, North Stokes, South Stokes, East Wilkes, Starmount and Alleghany.

Elkin won the NW1A Tournament Title in a close three-man race against South Stokes and Mount Airy. The Buckin’ Elks won with an 18-hole team score of 332 despite not having the lowest score on either the front or back 9.

Elkin’s James Owings was the medalist at the conference championship with a final score of 77 strokes. Owings tied South Stokes’ Keelan Robertson for first, then won a one-hole playoff for the victory. Robertson went on to be named NW1A Golfer of the Year.

Mount Airy had the lowest score on the front 9, and South Stokes had the lowest score on the back 9. The Granite Bears and Sauras tied for second at the NW1A tournament at 334 strokes.

The trio of Mount Airy, South Stokes and Elkin also made up the top three of the regular season standings. South Stokes won the regular season championship, Mount Airy finished second and Elkin was third.

South Stokes coach Kent Mendenhall was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

T-1. James Owings (EK) 40+37=77

T-1. Keelan Robertson (SS) 40+37=77

3. Noah Sparks (SS) 43+36=79

T-4. Brooks Sizemore (MA) 42+40=82

T-4. Avery Poindexter (MA) 37+45=82

T-4. Larsen Gallimore (SS) 46+36=82

7. Judah Christian (EK) 40+43=83

T-8. Eli Morrison (MA) 41+44=85

T-8. Mason Varney (MA) 45+40=85

T-8. Brady Hall (EW) 45+40=85

TEAM RESULTS

*The top four individual performances contribute to team score. Scores are formatted as: front 9 score + back 9 score = total score

1. Elkin Buckin’ Elks 166+166=332

James Owings 40+37=77*

Judah Christian 40+43=83*

Matthew Pelkey 40+46=86*

Paul Brinegar 49+42=92

Wesley Nations 46+44=90*

T-2. Mount Airy Granite Bears 165+169=334

Brooks Sizemore 42+40=82*

Avery Poindexter 37+45=82*

Eli Morrison 41+44=85*

Mason Varney 45+40=85*

Chapman Utt 45+48=93

T-2. South Stokes Sauras 178+156=334

Larsen Gallimore 46+36=82*

Keelan Robertson 40+37=77*

Noah Sparks 43+36=79*

Cohen Jennings 49+47=96*

Bryson Snow 49+52=101

4. East Wilkes Cardinals 183+171=354

Tucker Settle 49+37=86*

Brady Hall 45+40=85*

Ryan Sanders 46+44=90*

Chase Mastin 43+50=93*

Zachary Harrold 50+51=101

5. Starmount Rams 204+188=392

Jacob Groce 50+50=100*

Eli Wingler 53+42=95*

Jake Shoemaker 53+54=107

Weston Stiles 49+45=94*

Alex Garza 52+51=103*

6. North Stokes Vikings 210+192=402

Amos Stanberry 46+42=88*

Will Greer 59+51=110*

Brandon Mabe 52+50=102*

Jacob Dowell 53+49=102*

7. Alleghany Trojans 229+232=461

Elliott Church 55+50=105*

Austin Maines 52+58=110*

Grayson Poole 59+61=120*

Koda Blythe 63+63=126*