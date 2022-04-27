NCHSAA approves womens wrestlings, more at spring meeting

April 27, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors completed its annual Spring Meeting on April 27.

According to a press release from the NCHSAA, Board members were hard at work addressing changes necessitated by the Association’s agreement (MOU) with the State Board of Education.

The Board took action on many items during its meeting. Highlights are as follows:

· Sanctioned the addition of Women’s Wrestling for the 2023-2024 athletic year.

· Sanctioned the addition of a 4A Classification State Championship in Women’s Lacrosse, effective 2022-2023.

· Approved a Five Quarter Rule for basketball allowing students to participate in five quarters of play in a single day. This was done to promote and sustain junior varsity programs across the state.

· Approved a 5% distribution from interest earned on the Association’s General Endowment Fund to member schools, including a 5.05% distribution from the Education/Health and Safety Endowment Fund.

· Approved Membership Fees remaining at $1.00 per pupil for 2022-2023. Board eliminated the $100 administrative fee for all member schools, effective 2022-2023.

· Revised NCHSAA revenue share to 20% for all Fourth Round contests in all team and bracketed sports. As a reminder, as a result of the MOU, the Association will receive its share in all rounds from the net revenues of all playoff and championships, rather than the gross receipts.

Commissioner Que Tucker said, “Today has been a landmark meeting for the NCHSAA, on many fronts. As we celebrate the 50th year since the passage of Title IX, our Board was able to sanction a new women’s sport, Women’s Wrestling, and add a new championship classification in Women’s Lacrosse.

We are proud to provide new opportunities for women to participate in education-based athletic programs and are excited to see the many ways that these new programs will benefit the student experience in our state.”