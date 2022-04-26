Foothills 2A Golf Championship Results

Members of the Foothills 2A All-Conference squad are recognized following Monday’s Championship Meet.
Submitted Photo
East Surry’s Bradley Davis was named Foothills 2A Conference Golfer of the Year.
Submitted Photo
East Surry’s Connor Key was the medalist at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship Meet.
Submitted Photo
Members of the Foothills 2A All-Conference Honorable Mention squad are recognized following Monday’s Championship Meet.
Submitted Photo
STATE ROAD — The East Surry Cardinals swept the Foothills 2A Conference’s top honors at Monday’s conference championship meet.
The meet, held at Cedarbrook Country Club, featured golfers from all seven FH2A schools: East Surry, North Surry, Surry Central, Forbush, West Wilkes, North Wilkes and Wilkes Central.
East Surry’s Connor Key was the medalist of the conference tournament with an 18-hole score of 74 strokes. Key was the only one of 38 golfers to shoot fewer than 40 strokes on both the front and back nine.
Key was followed by three Cardinal teammates in the individual standings to help East win the teams fourth consecutive conference championship. The Cards won conference titles in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Surry finished with a team score of 314, followed by Forbush at 345, North Surry at 348, Surry Central at 370, North Wilkes at 419, West Wilkes at 425 and Wilkes Central at 426.
East Surry senior Bradley Davis was named FH2A Player of the Year, and the Cardinals’ Darrin Haywood was named FH2A Conference Coach of the Year.
TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS
1. Connor Key (ES) 36+38=74
2. Anderson Badgett (ES) 40+36=76
3. Bradley Davis (ES) 38+40=78
T-4. Chase Harris (ES) 42+38=80
T-4. Ethan Hutchens (FB) 41+39=80
6. Brody York (NS) 41+41=82
T-7. Adam Hege (SC) 41+44=85
T-7. Eli Sloan (FB) 40+45=85
9. Nic Grey (NS) 43+43=86
10. Jace Goldbach (ES) 42+45=87
TEAM RESULTS
*The top four individual performances contribute to team score. Scores are formatted as: front 9 score + back 9 score = total score
1. East Surry Cardinals 156+158=314
Bradley Davis 38+40=78*
Chase Harris 42+38=80*
Connor Key 36+38=74*
Jace Goldbach 42+45=87
Anderson Badgett 40+36=76*
Jordan Davis 50+48=98
2. Forbush Falcons 173+172=345
Ethan Hutchens 41+39=80*
Eli Sloan 40+45=85*
Joe Hennings 46+48=94
Aiden Lyon 47+44=91*
Hunter Hall 46+44=90*
Noah Mathis 49+45=94
3. North Surry Greyhounds 179+169=348
Brody York 41+41=82*
Aiden Oakley 54+51=105
Nic Grey 43+43=86*
Jansen Huff 49+43=92*
Alex Rios 56+56=112
Carson Stanley 46+42=88*
4. Surry Central Golden Eagles 181+189=370
Adam Hege 41+44=85*
Reece Hanson 49+50=99*
Nathan Narehood 43+45=88*
Wesley Whitaker 48+50=98*
Colby Cruise 57+55=112
Kinley White 51+52=103
5. North Wilkes Vikings 204+215=419
Carter Huffman 43+49=92*
Briley Wyatt 57+56=113*
Will Harold 48+56=104*
Hunter Brown 56+54=110*
6. West Wilkes Blackhawks 219+206=425
Taner Estes 48+47=95*
Andrew Barlow 51+48=99*
Jacob Bray 61+61=122
Leo Resendiz 59+55=114*
Dalton Lahargoue 63+63=126
Bryson Patterson 62+56=118*
7. Wilkes Central Eagles 215+211=426
Blake Hayes 47+41=88*
Brody Mathis 52+50=102*
Andrew Hincher 53+57=110*
N/A 63+63=126*