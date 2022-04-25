Lions walk-off to win 2nd straight

Millennium’s Phillip Byrd hit a walk-off single to lead the Lions to a 5-4 win on Friday.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Hartley Devore pitched three innings against N.C. Leadership and recorded three strikeouts and three walks, while allowing one run on one hit.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Ayran Hira steps into the batter’s box for Millennium Charter.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Lion freshman Phillip Byrd struck out six batters and walked three in Friday’s win over N.C. Leadership Academy.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
DOBSON — A walk-off hit by Phillip Byrd led Millennium Charter to a 5-4 win over N.C. Leadership Academy on Friday.
The April 22 victory not only served as Millennium’s first win in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference, but it also gave the Lions their first winning streak since joining the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Less than 24 hours prior, MCA defeated another team out of Kernersville – Triad Baptist Christian Academy – by a score of 15-5.
In addition to his game-winning hit that scored Calvin Devore, Byrd earned the win on the bump against NCLA. The Lion freshman pitched four innings and had six strikeouts, three walks and allowed three runs on three hits. Hartley Devore threw the remaining three innings, recording three strikeouts, three walks and allowing one run on one hit.
NCLA (9-5, 3-5 NWPC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Millennium got on the board. Tristan Shockley and Aryan Hira each scored in the bottom of the third inning to cut the Falcons’ lead to 3-2, then Shockley and Calvin Devore each circled the diamond in the fifth inning to give the Lions a 4-3 advantage.
Leadership Academy tied things up in the top of the sixth inning. Zeke Harrison stole his way around the bases to reach third in the bottom of the inning, but a ground-out and fly-out by the Lions left Harrison stranded.
Millennium (3-11, 1-7 NWPC) held NCLA scoreless in the top of the seventh to keep the game at 4-4. Hira was walked to begin the inning, then Calvin Devore singled. Hira got out on a fielder’s choice hit by Hartley Devore, but a single Ethan Holladay kept pressure on the Falcons by loading the bases.
A full-count strikeout put the second out on the board and put Byrd up to bat. Byrd, who went hitless through his first three plate appearances, brought Calvin Devore in for the game-winning run.
Holladay led the Lions with three hits and four RBIs in four at-bats. Harrison, Byrd and Calvin Devore each had one hit, and Byrd had Millennium’s remaining RBI.
Shockley and Calvin Devore each scored twice, and Hira scored once.
Scoring
Leadership Academy – 1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0 = 4
Millennium Charter – 0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1 = 5
The Lions wasted little time establishing their dominance against TBCA on Thursday. Millennium put up seven runs in the first inning alone in the 15-5 win via mercy rule.
Eight different Lions recorded hits against the Titans. Harrison and Byrd led the way with four hits each, including a home run by Byrd, while Hartley Devore had three hits, Calvin Devore had two, and Shockley, Hira, Holladay and Landon Martin each had one.
Byrd hit an incredible seven RBIs in Thursday’s win. Harrison added three RBIs, and the following Lions each had one: Shockley, Holladay, Martin, Hira and Hartley Devore.
Martin, Harrison, Calvin and Hartley Devore combined to pitch five innings. The quartet only gave up five hits, while striking out six and walking seven.
Millennium continues nonconference play against Oak Ridge Military Academy on April 27.
Scoring
Triad Baptist Christian – 0, 0, 2, 0, 3, X, X = 5
Millennium Charter – 7, 1, 2, 1, 4, X, X = 15
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports