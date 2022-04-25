Cards raise the standard with 5th straight conference title

Cardinal senior Luke Bowman, seen here hitting against Forbush, nailed a 2-run home run at West Wilkes to start East Surry’s comeback.
MILLERS CREEK — With a road win over West Wilkes on Friday, East Surry clinches the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.
East Surry has won conference titles in seven of the past eight completed seasons (the 2020 season was cancelled), and the 2021-22 FH2A Title marks the team’s 19th conference championship since 1976. Conference title No. 19 holds a special place in the Cardinals’ record book as it marks the program’s first-ever “five-peat.”
East Surry first set the standard with the school’s first-ever “four-peat” in 2020-21. Prior to that season, the Cardinals had won three consecutive conference titles on three other occasions: 1982-84, 1999-2001 and 2013-15.
From the start of the 2016-17 season through Friday’s West Wilkes win, East Surry has a conference posted a total conference record of 49-3. The Cards were part of the Northwest 1A Conference in the 2017-21 seasons and had a 39-3 conference record. East is currently in its first season in the 2A division and sits at 10-0 with a week remaining in the regular season.
East Surry’s conference-clinching win saw the team battle back from a 3-run deficit in the fifth inning. The Cards had loaded the bases in the second inning and left runners on in the third and fourth, but never could get back to the plate.
Tristen Mason was walked to begin the top of the fifth, then Luke Bowman crushed a 2-run home run to get the Cardinals on the board. East followed up by putting two runners on base in the sixth inning, but both were left on after a strikeout.
West Wilkes then scored in the bottom of the sixth to increase its lead to 4-2. The Blackhawks had bases loaded with just one out when Brett Clayton caught a pop fly in the outfield. West had a player run home, but Clayton rifled a throw to the infield to get the third out before the insurance run could cross the plate.
Trey Armstrong led off in the top of the seventh. The Cardinal senior hit a grounder between third base and shortstop, but was narrowly called out at first. Folger Boaz and Luke Bowman followed with singles, then Anthony Ayers hammered a hit to the outfield for a single of his own that scored Boaz. Ayers’ hit was mishandled in the outfield, allowing Brown to score and letting Ayers get all the way to third.
Caden Lasley was up next for the Cardinals, now tied 4-4. Lasley took a 1-1 count and hit a triple to that rolled to the fence in right-center field. Ayers scored to give East Surry its first lead of the game.
Matthew Keener hit an RBI to score Lasley and extend the lead to 6-4 with just one out. Clayton hit a hard line drive up the middle that was caught, then the Blackhawks flipped the ball to second for a double play.
West Wilkes’ first two batters grounded out in the bottom of the seventh. An error by the Cards put a runner on base, then a Blackhawk RBI double cut the visitor’s advantage to one run at 6-5. East Surry forced a ground out to leave the game-tying run on base.
Brown and Ayers were the Cardinals’ two pitchers against the Blackhawks. Brown threw seven strikeouts, three walks and gave up four runs on nine hits in five innings. Ayers threw two innings, had one strikeout, one walk and allowed one run on two hits.
East Surry is now 16-1 overall entering the final week of the regular season. East will host back-to-back games against Surry Central and North Stokes on April 26 and 27, then will conclude the season at Surry Central on April 29.
Scoring
East Surry – 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 4 = 6
West Wilkes – 0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1 = 5
