Taylor walk-off lifts Hounds over Eagles

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills (3) saves a run by tagging North Surry’s Alec Singleton out at the plate.
An RBI single from Myles Draughn scores North Surry’s second run in Friday’s game against Surry Central.
Surry Central’s Justin Reeves pitched 6.2 innings and had four strikeouts, seven walks, and allowed three runs on four hits.
North Surry’s Jake Beamer, left, catches a throw from Brodie Robertson to tag Surry Central’s Dakota Mills out stealing.
Surry Central’s Lucas Johnson records one of his two hits against North Surry.
Cam Taylor spent 5.2 innings on the mound for North Surry and threw four strikeouts, walked three batters and allowed two runs on seven hits.
The second part of an intense rivalry played out in Toast on Friday.
North Surry hosted Surry Central in a game with conference tournament – and potentially 2A State Playoff – implications.
In their first game against North earlier in the week, Surry Central’s rally in the bottom of the seventh inning yielded one run but came up short as North won 4-3. Fast-forward three days to April 22 and all eyes were on the Greyhound batters.
With two men on base, the score tied 2-2 and a 2-2 count North Surry’s Cam Taylor hit a line drive to right field to bring in Ethan Edwards for the game-winning run. The walk-off secured the season sweep for the Hounds.
North Surry led 2-1 after the first inning, and the same was true after the fifth inning. Both sides had chances to build a lead, with the Eagles and Hounds combining for 12 hits and 11 bases on balls. However, eight runners were left on base by each team.
In addition to hitting the walk-off to end the game, Taylor spent 5.2 innings on the mound for North Surry. The junior struck out four batters, walked three, and gave up two runs on seven hits. James McCreary threw the final 1.1 innings and struck out two batters.
Justin Reeves pitched 6.2 innings for Central and threw four strikeouts, seven walks and allowed three runs on four hits. Clay Whitaker also spent time on the mound, walking one batter and giving up one hit.
Most of the scoring action went down in the first 20 minutes of Friday’s game. Central’s Dakota Mills led off in the game with a single, then a Whitaker triple to right field scored Mills. Whitaker had a chance to score on a Brady Edmonds hit, but was tagged out at the plate. North turned a double play to minimize the damage.
Following a ground out by the leadoff batter, McCreary hit a single and Edwards reached first on a fielding error in the bottom of the first. Central forced the second out when Edmonds caught a pop fly in right field, then rifled a throw back to the infield to keep the runners on the corners.
Brodie Robertson was walked to load the bases, then Taylor was walked to bring McCreary across the plate to tie the game at 1-1. Myles Draughn singled to right-center field to score Edwards. Robertson’s courtesy runner, Alec Singleton, rounded third and went home in hopes of scoring run No. 3, but Whitaker made the throw to Mills at the plate for the tag.
The Greyhounds only recorded two hits between Draughn’s RBI in the bottom of the first and Taylor’s walk-off in the bottom of the seventh: an Edwards double in the fifth inning, and an Edwards single in the bottom of the seventh. The Hounds did have six runners put on base via walks and another on a fielder’s choice.
The Golden Eagles put runners on base in each inning but the seventh, but could only add one run the rest of the game.
Central’s tying run came in the top of the sixth with two outs already on the board. Lucas Johnson, who singled twice on his earlier plate appearances, reached first on a Greyhound fielding error. Mason Jewell singled with a blooper to left-center field, and Spencer LeClair followed it up with a grounder to the same spot to load the bases.
Kendall White faced a 2-2 count with bases loaded when Taylor threw balls three and four to bring Johnson in for the tying run. The Hounds swapped McCreary onto the mound, and got out of the inning with a strikeout.
North went three up, three down in the bottom of the sixth, and Central did the same in the top of the seventh.
Reeves struck out two of the first three batters in the bottom of the seventh, with a single from Edwards sandwiched in-between. Whitaker took over on the mound with Reeves reaching his pitch count, and Robertson was walked to put runners on first and second. Taylor’s subsequent hit to right field gave Edwards enough time to round third and score the game-winning run.
The FH2A Conference’s top seed has already been decided since East Surry holds at least a four-game lead over the rest of the league. Second through fifth place will be determined during the final week of the regular season.
Surry Central and Forbush are tied at 6-4, West Wilkes’ conference season has already ended at 7-5, and North Surry is 5-5.
North Surry will compete in a series against North Wilkes (0-10 FH2A) to close the regular season, while Surry Central faces East Surry (10-0 FH2A).
Scoring
Surry Central – 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0 = 2
Mount Airy – 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 3
