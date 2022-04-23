Mount Airy soccer honors senior trio

Mount Airy’s Grey Moore (21) rips a shot from just outside Starmount’s 18-yard box.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Morgan Hiatt (15) prepares to switch fields for the Granite Bears.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Mount Airy keeper Mackenzie Hudson punts the ball back into play.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Granite Bear Kinlee Reece (19) stands tall and prevents a run by visiting Starmount.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Alex Rose (2) lines up one of her nine shots against Starmount.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
Mount Airy soccer seniors Mackenzie Hudson, Grey Moore and Morgan Hiatt have seen the best and worst of times during their four years with the team.
The trio started their high school careers with a bang by helping the team tie a school record with 15 wins. The 2019 Bears also reached the second round of the 1A State Playoffs.
Then came the lows. A promising sophomore season only made it two weeks before being cancelled, then Mount Airy was only allowed to play 13 total matches the following year due to statewide limitations. Six of the Bears’ 2020-21 matches came against conference teams that were ranked among the state’s best.
Playing their first full season since 2019, Hudson, Moore and Hiatt have made the most of their senior campaign in 2022. Following an April 21 win over Starmount, which also served as the Bears’ Senior Night, the team sits at 12-0-4 overall, 9-0-1 at home and 6-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference.
The Granite Bears, ranked No. 5 in the April 21 MaxPreps poll for the 1A West, have been on fire during the month of April. In six matches this month, Mount Airy: is 5-0-1, has five shutouts and has outscored opponents 25-1.
The undefeated Bears have scored 69 goals this season, including eight in the victory over Starmount, and only allowed nine. Starmount and Elkin are the only 1A teams to have scored on Mount Airy in 2022.
Hudson has 10 shutouts on the season as Mount Airy’s keeper. The senior has more than 100 saves, including three penalty kick saves. East Surry and Starmount are the only teams to score more than one goal on Mount Airy in a single game.
Junior Alex Rose leads the team with 23 goals this season, tied with Union Academy’s Shania Coppin for the most in the 1A West. Bear teammates Kate Deaton and Paola Ramirez have double-digit goals as well with 14 and 12, respectively. Mount Airy is the only school in the 1A West with three players ranked in the top-20 in goals.
Ramirez and Karyme Bueno each scored twice against Starmount, while Rose, Deaton, Moore and Hiatt each scored once. Hudson may not have scored against Starmount, but the keeper did leave the goal one week earlier to score a penalty kick against East Wilkes.
In addition to her two goals against Starmount, Bueno recorded her fourth game this season with multiple assists. She currently has 15 on the year, which ranks No. 3 in the 1A West.
Mount Airy sits atop the Northwest 1A Conference standings with a 6-0 record. The Bears have played every NW1A team once except for South Stokes, and have played Starmount twice.
South Stokes and Elkin sit in second place at 4-1; South lost to Elkin, and Elkin lost to Mount Airy. Starmount and Alleghany are next at 3-4, followed by East Wilkes at 1-5 and North Stokes at 0-6.
North and South Stokes are up next for Mount Airy. The Bears travel to Danbury on April 25, then go to Walnut Cove on April 29.
