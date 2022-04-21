Greyhounds honor senior tennis players

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry recognized three senior boys tennis players prior to an April 19 match against North Wilkes. The seniors are pictured from left: Colby Callaway, Nathan Lattimore and Holdin Hall.

North Surry High School recognized three senior tennis players prior to an April 19 match against North Wilkes.

The trio of Holdin Hall, Nathan Lattimore and Colby Callaway were honored as part of the school’s Senior Night festivities. The three were also part of the Greyhounds’ season-closing 6-3 win over North Wilkes.

North Surry (4-10, 4-8 Foothills 2A) finished fifth in the conference standings with the win, and trailed Wilkes Central by just one match.

The Hounds won four singles matches, sweeping courts three through six.

Callaway defeated North Wilkes’ Marshall Welborn 6-0, 6-4 in No. 3 singles, Jordan Inman defeated Caleb Parsons 6-4, 6-4 in No. 4 singles, Ryan Woodruff defeated Lucas Berrier 6-2, 6-1 in No. 5 singles, and Ty Richardson defeated Evan Dubuque 6-0, 6-0 in No. 6 singles.

North Wilkes won the top two singles matches. The Vikings’ Aiden Pennell defeated Hall 6-0, 6-0 on court No. 1, and Mitch Adams defeated Lattimore 6-2, 6-0 on court No. 2.

North Wilkes’ third and final win of the afternoon came in No. 1 doubles, where the duo of Pennell and Adams topped Hall and Lattimore 8-1.

The remaining doubles matches went the way of the Greyhounds.

Callaway and Woodruff defeated Parsons and Berrier 8-2 in No. 2 doubles, and Inman and Richardson joined forces to beat Welborn and Dubuque 8-3 in No. 3 doubles.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports