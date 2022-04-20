Boaz, Ayers combine for no-hitter

In addition to throwing three strikeouts and helping East Surry record a no-hitter, Anthony Ayers recorded two singles and a double as the Cardinals moved to 9-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference.
Cardinal first baseman Luke Brown (1) attempts to tag a Blackhawk baserunner out.
East Surry shortstop Trey Armstrong whips a throw to first base while warming up between innings.
Luke Bowman begins Tuesday’s home game against West Wilkes with a single for East Surry.
East Surry’s Caden Lasley hits a grounder down the third-base line.
Folger Boaz fist bumps East Surry coach Chad Freeman as the Cardinal junior rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry recorded its second no-hitter in seven days with a 7-0 win over West Wilkes on April 19.
East Surry clinched at least a share of the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Championship with Tuesday’s victory. The Cardinals are 9-0 in conference play, and the FH2A’s second-place team – Surry Central – dropped to 6-3 in the conference with a loss to North Surry.
The Cardinals (15-0) can clinch the FH2A title outright by winning one of its next three conference games.
Junior pitcher Folger Boaz was on the mound for both of the Cards’ recent no-hitters. Boaz threw 16 strikeouts in seven innings in an April 12 win over North Wilkes, then threw 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings against West Wilkes.
Anthony Ayers closed the West Wilkes game by throwing three strikeouts in 1.1 innings.
The Blackhawks (10-9, 7-4 FH2A) had seven players get on base against the Cardinals, but the visitors only advanced past second base one time. West Wilkes players were walked five times, one reached first on an East Surry fielding error and another struck out but made it safely to first after a dropped third strike.
After Boaz’s third strikeout of the fourth inning was dropped and the player safely reached first, the junior pitcher struck the next batter out to leave two men stranded. The Cards also executed two double plays when runners did get on base.
Even though West Wilkes was held hitless, there were plenty of hits to go around from players in red jerseys.
Ayers, Luke Bowman and Caden Lasley each recorded multiple hits for East Surry. Bowman and Lasley each had two singles, and Ayers had two singles and a double. Bowman and Tristen Mason each scored twice, while Boaz, Trey Armstrong and Matthew Keener each crossed the plate once.
Boaz set the tone early with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, which was hit off the first pitch thrown his way. Trey Armstrong led off the bottom of the third with a double, then used two ground outs by Boaz and Brown to score East’s second run.
The Cardinals added three runs in the fourth inning after leaving two Blackhawk baserunners in scoring position in the inning’s top half. Keener got things going with a single, then Brett Clayton was hit by a pitch. Mason laid down a bunt intended to serve as a sacrifice, but made it to first after a West Wilkes miscommunication at first.
Bowman placed a pop fly just inside the right-field line to score Keener, then Armstrong scored Clayton on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0. Boaz was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. This nearly paid off as Brown hit an infield fly for the second out, but a single hit by Ayers brought in run No. 5.
East went scoreless in the fifth, but padded the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. A sacrifice bunt from Armstrong scored Mason, and a single from Brown scored Bowman.
East Surry returns to FH2A action on Friday by traveling to West Wilkes.
Scoring
West Wilkes – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
East Surry – 1, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2, X = 7
