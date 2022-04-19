Four county wrestlers named HSOT All-State

Four Surry County wrestlers were recognized as some of the best in the state by HighSchoolOT.
HighSchoolOT’s awards not only featured student-athletes from all four public school classifications in the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), but private schools and homeschools in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA).
This season marks the second consecutive season in which HSOT has recognized All-State Wrestling teams. There are two wrestlers per weight class on the first, second and third teams respectively. Then, 20 honorable mention All-State wrestlers are selected without regard to weight class.
This year’s teams feature 45 repeat selections.
Surry County wrestlers recognized on the teams are listed below in alphabetical order.
Eli Becker
East Surry’s Eli Becker was named Third-team All-State in the 182-pound weight class.
Becker qualified for the NCHSAA State Championship Meet for the second time in his career as a junior, previously finishing third in the 1A 182-pound bracket as a sophomore. In 2021-22, Becker started the season 27-0 and won the Foothills 2A Conference and 2A Midwest Regional Championships in the 182 class.
Becker reached the 2A 182 State Championship and finished runner-up.
Connor Medvar
Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar was named Second-team All-State in the 170-pound weight class.
Medvar is one of the 45 repeat selections, having been named to the HSOT Wrestling All-State Third Team as a junior.
Medvar qualified for his fourth NCHSAA State Championship Meet as a senior. He previously finished third in 1A 138 bracket as a sophomore and won a state title in the 1A 152 bracket as a junior.
In 2021-22, Medvar was named Northwest 1A Conference Wrestler of the year and won the NW1A Title, 1A West Regional Title and 1A 170 State Titles with a 34-1 record.
Medvar helped Mount Airy win the dual team conference titles for both the regular season and conference tournaments.
Jacob Price
Surry Central’s Jacob Price was named Third-team All-State in the 145-pound weight class.
Jacob qualified for his second NCHSAA State Championship Meet as a sophomore. He competed in the 2A 138 bracket as a freshman, but did not place.
In 2021-22, Jacob was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament, won the FH2A Championship, 2A Midwest Regional Championship and 2A 145 State Championship with an overall record of 32-2.
Jacob helped Surry Central win the dual team conference titles for both the regular season and conference tournaments.
Jeremiah Price
Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price was named First-team All-State in the 152-pound weight class.
In addition to being on of 45 total repeat selections, Jeremiah was one of just 11 wrestlers to be selected for the All-State First Team for a second time.
Jeremiah qualified for his third NCHSAA State Championship Meet as a junior. He won the 2A 145 Championship as both a freshman and a sophomore.
In 2021-22, Jeremiah was named Foothills 2A Conference Wrestler of the Year, won the FH2A Championship, 2A Midwest Regional Championship and 2A 145 State Championship with an overall record of 43-0. He was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A State Championship.
Jeremiah helped Surry Central win the dual team conference titles for both the regular season and conference tournaments.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports