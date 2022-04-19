Hart signs with Concord University

Members of the Mount Airy soccer team are pictured with Noah Hart at his college signing. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy soccer coaches Will Hurley, left, and Holden Hurley, right, join Noah Hart at his college signing. Cory Smith | The News Noah Hart (2) takes a Mount Airy free kick in a 2021 match at North Surry. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy High School senior Noah Hart officially signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and soccer careers at Concord University.

“I feel awesome,” Hart said. “The only thing I’ve ever wanted to do was play at least somewhat professionally, so this is the next step. I want to do the best I possibly can at college and improve every year.

“I’ve always loved sports, especially soccer. I’ve been all around and have competed in swimming, baseball and tennis, but this has always just been special to me. I grew up watching England’s Premier League with my dad. It’s just my passion.”

Hart is a four-year member of the Granite Bears’ soccer program, and was a varsity starter his junior and senior years. During those two seasons, Mount Airy: finished 20-0-1 in conference matches and 35-2-3 overall, went undefeated inside Wallace Shelton Stadium, didn’t lose a single regular season match, won two Northwest 1A Conference Championships and finished 1A West Regional Runner-up.

The 2021-22 Bears team won 26 consecutive games, a school record, and lost its only match in the 1A West Regional Championship to the private school that won the state title.

“Noah meant a lot to the team both of his years on varsity,” said Mount Airy coach Will Hurley. “As great as he was his junior year, I think, this past year, he was just phenomenal. He was part of that big push we needed. He was a true leader.”

Hart gave Mount Airy an advantage over most opponents with his rare skill set. Instead of playing the traditional left back position on defense, Hart had the green light to push up the field as an additional midfielder or forward. Being left footed allowed him to create instant offense with runs up the sideline.

“Through his high school career I put him everywhere, but when we moved him there we knew it was his spot,” Hurley said. “People would doubt his ability to dribble as a defender, so we dribbled down their throat. He didn’t just do it once or twice a game; we wore it out. Because, well, it worked.”

Hart was primarily used on offense as a JV player. Hurley said he loves taking players with offensive experience and putting them on the back line because they know what they’re going against. That experience on offense also honed Hart’s ability to spread the field and find open teammates when he did push up.

“Manchester City uses it, and so does Leicester,” Hart said. “I was watching them play and my dad said, ‘hey, look at this guy,’ and we saw him pushing up. I looked up the formations and it worked, so I thought I’d try it. I first asked about it at my club team, and just started working it and eventually took it to the high school.”

Hart immediately put his skills to use during his first varsity game. Mount Airy opened the 2020-21 season at Bishop McGuinness and trailed 2-0 at halftime. The Bears cut the lead to 2-1 early in the half, and tied things up when Hart made a run up the left sideline.

“I had seen Elkin [Lopez] at the six-yard box right in front of the goal and he wasn’t offsides, so I passed to him. Well, he missed the header and it went straight over the goalie’s head to make it 2-2. It was insane because I had already looked away. We went on to win 3-2 in overtime.”

Despite being a defensive player, Hart was second on the team in assists as a junior and third as a senior. He also scored seven goals those two seasons.

Defensively, Mount Airy only allowed 17 goals during its 27 games in 2021-22 for an average of 0.63 goals per match. The Bears had 16 shutouts.

“He was worthy of being an All-State player, and anyone that watched him would agree, but it was difficult to put on paper just how integral he was to our success,” Hurley said. “His contributions came on both sides. He was absolutely a great defender, but what made him special was how he was a key to our offense most of the year.”

Hart had numerous people to thank for helping him get to this point.

On coaches Will and Holden Hurley: “No matter if we were losing, we were winning, how bad we thought we were doing…they’d always be the drive that we needed. Coach [Will] Hurley would always have so much passion for everything, even when he sounded like he was mad but really wasn’t.”

On Coach Wes Hurley, who previously served as an assistant coach: “When Coach Wes was still here, he pretty much pushed me to be a part of everything and to keep going. I never thought of giving up, but I kind of lost hope and Wes was always there to push us up and get our limits sky high. I needed some ego and self-confidence, and he really pushed everybody’s out. That’s why we would always come out and scare people the first time they played us.”

On former teammate Juan Gomez Rios (class of 2021): “One person I really want to thank is Juan. Whenever he was a sophomore I was bigger than him, and I was small. He grew so much and is now playing for Emory & Henry, a great program in a tough division. He proved to everyone on the team that he could make it to the college level.”

On his dad: “When I was a freshman I thought it was so embarrassing, but every single day he would come and watch us practice. He’d be the only parent out there. I just realized that he loved to watch me play. When we’d lose, he was never one to be mad… he’d just tell me ‘You can be mad about it for a minute, but forget about it the rest.’ He really taught me to be competitive, but if you lose to learn from it. Crying and screaming over it doesn’t do any good.”

On his teammates: “This is the best team I’ve ever had. The chemistry is there, the talent is there and the teamwork is definitely there. Everybody gets along. It really was a family and so much more than a team to me.”

