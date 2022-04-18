Davis signs NLI with Gardner-Webb

Bradley Davis Jr. is joined by his extended family at his college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Bradley Davis Jr. is surrounded by his friends and teammates at his college signing with Gardner-Webb University.
Cory Smith | The News
Bradley Davis chips onto the seventh green at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry High School senior Bradley Davis Jr. officially signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and golf careers at Gardner-Webb University.
“It’s awesome to finally sign and it’s awesome that everyone’s here for it,” Davis said. “Ever since I’ve been playing it’s been the dream to make it to the next level. I always wanted to just keep going up in levels, and so hopefully after college golf I can turn pro and try to make it there.”
Davis is a four-year member of the golf team at East Surry, and has helped the Cardinals bring home a good amount of hardware each season.
“Bradley has dedicated himself to this and he’s reaping the rewards of that with this offer from Gardner-Webb,” said East Surry coach Darrin Haywood. “He’s a great ball-striker. He has a great temperament with golf and stays on level. He’s developed over time, he’s worked at it and he’s spent hours upon hours practicing.”
Haywood said Davis has been in the Cardinals’ starting lineup since his freshman year. Davis has also been the team’s No. 1 seed as a junior and senior.
“Shooting No. 1, that’s a lot of pressure on you every time you go out there and he’s done well with that,” Haywood said. “We’ve placed well because of people like Bradley.”
Before he was tearing it up in the high school ranks, Davis recalled getting his start in the sport at the age of five.
“I really just started because my grandpa cut down a club and put some electric tape on it and I started playing with that,” Davis said. “It took off from there; I played when I was young and then through middle school. I started playing tournaments, and kept doing that throughout high school…all the North Carolina and South Carolina Tournaments.”
Some of the tournaments in which Davis competed were held by the Carolinas Golf Association (GCA), American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).
One of his crowning achievements on the tournament circuit came in April 2021 when he won the AJGA Preview Series Event at the Anderson Creek Golf Club in Spring Lake. The event featured 54 golfers from 18 states ranging from Florida to California to Massachusetts. Davis won the event with a score of three-over par, which was three strokes better than the second-place finisher.
“Finally winning the AJGA tournament last year was awesome,” Davis said.
Davis has completed two golf seasons at East Surry: 2019 and 2021, since the season was cancelled in 2020. In those two seasons, East Surry has won: two conference championships, one regional championship and two state runner-up trophies.
Davis was East Surry’s top finisher in both the 1A Midwest Regional and 1A State Championship in 2021. He finished eighth out of 37 competitors at regionals, then tied for the third-best score out of 48 competitors at the state championship.
“Bradley has matured tremendously over the past few years,” Haywood said. “He’s stepped up: both as a golfer and as a leader. His maturity kind of settles everyone else. There’s a time and place to have a good time, but a time to be serious and he’s one of the ones that’s figured out how to stay level. As a coach that means a lot and makes my job a whole lot easier.”
For 2022, Bradley said his goal as an individual is to win Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year.
“His No. 1 competition for golfer of the year is a teammate, and I think that’s great,” Haywood said. “It breeds competition, and they both have stepped up their game this year.”
Haywood also mentioned placing high in the state rankings as a goal for Davis this season.
As for the Cardinals’ goals as a team, Haywood said: “We have plaques in the office from regional championships and being state placers, but our goal is to bring home the big one. He knows that goal, and I know that goal.”
“We’ve got two runner-up trophies, so hopefully we can get it done this year,” Davis said. “We didn’t lose anybody last year, so we should be the same team if not better.”
Davis extended his thanks to his coaches, at all levels, and his family for helping him reach this point in his career. He also thanked former Cardinal golfer Landon Barnes (Class of 2020), who signed his own NLI with Guilford College, for “playing a huge part in getting me to college since he’d already been through most of it being two years older than me,” Davis said.
“I just can’t say thank you enough to everybody for helping me get here.”
