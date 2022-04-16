Bears clinch NW1A Tennis Title

April 16, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The 2022 Mount Airy boys tennis team celebrates a perfect 10-0 season in the Northwest 1A Conference.

Granite Bears Athletics

The Mount Airy boys tennis team secured the Northwest 1A Conference Championship by closing the season with seven consecutive wins.

By finishing 10-0 in the conference, Mount Airy captures its first outright conference championship since 2010. The Bears won conference titles during the 2010s, but always shared the title with Bishop McGuinness since the schools would split meetings.

Mount Airy earns the NW1A Conference’s automatic playoff bid and will compete in the NCHSAA Dual Team 1A State Playoffs. The playoffs are being held for the first time since 2019; the 2020 season was cancelled, and no dual team playoffs were held in 2021.

The Granite Bears finish the regular season 13-4 overall, and all four losses were to teams in higher divisions.