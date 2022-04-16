Surry Central Track Meet No. 2 Results

Surry Central’s Claire Marion seperates herself from the pack in the 200-meter dash.
Cory Smith | The News
Runners from East Surry and Surry Central compete in the 200-meter dash. Pictured, from left: Layton Allen (ES), Kyle Zinn (ES), Brian Williams (SC) and Colby Johnson.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Faith Braithwaite sprints the final stretch of the 4x100-meter relay.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Isabel Delfin grinds out the last few strides of the 400-meter dash.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Derek Vannieuwkoop easily clears the bar while competing in high jump.
Cory Smith | The News
Allen Huffman competes in his leg of the 4x400-meter relay for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Tyler Reeves, left, and North Surry’s Chuck Powers are locked in during the 200-meter dash.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Ella Priddy stays focused on the finish line while running the 400-meter dash.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Chloe Anne Tew leaps over her final obstacle in the 100-meter hurdles.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central hosted four other schools on Wednesday for its second outdoor track and field meet of the 2022 season.
Three other teams from the Foothills 2A Conference – North Surry, East Surry and Forbush – joined Surry Central at the meet. West Stokes, of the Mid-State 2A Conference, also took part in the meet.
Forbush’s girls and East Surry’s boys came away with team victories. Points were awarded for each top-5 finish: 6 for first, 4 for second, 3 for third, 2 for fourth and 1 for fifth.
Team results and individual breakdowns are included below for each Surry County school.
Girls team scores
1. Forbush 77
2. Surry Central 72
3. East Surry 42
4. West Stokes 33
5. North Surry 17
SURRY CENTRAL
Mia McMillen was the only athlete at the April 14 meet – male or female – to win four gold medals in individual events. The Surry Central senior finished first in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump.
Ivy Toney and Lanie Fitzgerald also had first-place finishes that helped the Lady Eagles finish second in the team competition. Toney won in pole vault, and Fitzgerald won in the 3,200 meters.
In addition to the Eagles’ six first-place finishes in individual events, the school finished first in two relay races. The team of Toney, Madelyn Wilmoth, Ella Priddy and Yeira Munoz won the 4×800, while the team of Toney, Priddy, Aylin Soto and Andrea Gonzalez won the 4×400.
Central finished in the top-3 six additional times: Soto was second in the 200 meters followed by Toney in third, Priddy was second in the 400 meters, Wilmoth was third in the 300 hurdles, and Cassie Sneed finished third in both shot put and discus throw.
EAST SURRY
The Lady Cardinals had eight top-3 performances, three of which won gold medals.
Clara Willard had the team’s only individual win of the meet by finishing first in the discus throw.
East Surry’s 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams also finished first. Faith Braithwaite, Merry Parker Boaz, Reese Edmonds and Chloe Anne Tew made up the 4×100 team, and Boaz, Braithwaite and Edmonds were joined by Arianna Liberatore for the 4×200.
The Lady Cards also had relay teams finish second and third in their respective events. Jada Lindsay, Kenadie Ayers, Alexis Cummings and Chloe Cruise made up the 4×800 team that finished second, and Liberatore, Karlee Bryant, Grace Needham and Sara Colasuonno finished third in the 4×400.
Braithwaite, Tew and Liberatore had the Cardinals’ other top-3 performances. Tew took second in high jump, Liberatore was second in long jump and Braithwaite finished third in the 100 meters.
NORTH SURRY
Ella Riggs had the Lady Greyhounds’ lone first-place performance. The Greyhound freshman finished first in shot put by more than five feet, and also finished fifth in discus throw.
North’s 4×100 relay team took second in the event, but team members were not listed on Milesplit.
No Greyhound girls finished third, but Isabel Delfin and Anna Escobar each had fourth-place finishes. Delfin finished fourth in the 200 and 400 meters, while Escobar did so in shot put.
Boys team scores
1. East Surry 79
2. West Stokes 68
3. North Surry 43
4. Surry Central 41
5. Forbush 34
SURRY CENTRAL
Sophomores Ignacio Morales and Evan Wall each had first-place finishes for the Golden Eagle boys. Morales finished first in the 800 and 1,600 meters, while Wall won the 200 meters.
Allen Huffman had a second-place finish individually in the 300 hurdles, and was also part of the Eagles’ 4×400 relay team that finished second. Huffman was joined by Morales, Brangly Mazariegos and Cannon Gates in the 4×400. Surry Central’s other second-place finish came in the 4×800 relay thanks to the team of Edinson Gonzalez, Daniel Urquiza, Chris Nava and Jonathan Avila.
Wall and Brian Williams added individual third-place finishes, doing so in the 100 and 200 meters respectively. Surry Central’s 4×100 relay team also finished third, but team members were not listed on Milesplit.
EAST SURRY
The Cardinal boys finished first in seven events, comprised of four individual events and three relay races.
Individually: Isaac Vaden swept the throwing events with first-place finishes in shot put and discus throw, Cooper Motsinger won the 3,200 meters and Kyle Zinn won the 100 meters.
The relay team of Zinn, Layton Allen, Lindann Fleming and Colby Johnson won both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays. East’s team of Jonathan Parker, Joe Cook, Banks Johnson and Noah Felts won the 4×800.
Three East Surry boys had second-place finishes in the meet: Allen in the 100 meters, Zinn in long jump and Eli Becker in shot put.
Four East Surry boys finished third in their respective events: Tyler Reeves in high jump, Colby Johnson in long jump, Layton Allen in triple jump and Kole Pruitt in shot put.
NORTH SURRY
Jared Hiatt had all three of North Surry’s first-place finishes on the boys’ side. He won the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Hiatt was also part of the Greyhounds’ 4×100 team that finished second in the event. Team members included Hiatt, Talan Vernon, Jake Simmons and Matthew Senter. Vernon, Simmons and Senter also earned a silver medal in the 4×200 relay, this time joined by Chuck Powers.
Derek Vannieuwkoop had North Surry only second-place finish in an individual event by being runner-up in high jump. Vannieuwkoop was also one of two Greyhounds to finish third in an individual event, doing so in the 400 meters. The other third-place individual finish was Aaron Mauck in the discus throw.
North’s final top-3 finish came in the 4×400 relay, including team members Vannieuwkoop, Ray Pell, T. Kole Bryant and Elijah Shelton.
Full meet results can be found at bit.ly/3KUOTUw
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith