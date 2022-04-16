Cardinal baseball ascends to 14-0

April 16, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Folger Boaz threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts against North Wilkes.

<p>Cardinal Will Jones takes a lead off second base in a home game against North Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Cardinal Luke Brown makes contact on a North Wilkes pitch.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Tristen Mason anticipates a North Wilkes hit.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — For the second consecutive season, East Surry is riding a win streak of more than 10 games.

Of the 100 baseball teams in the 2A division – 52 in the West Region and 48 in the East Region – only two have yet to lose in 2022: East Surry in the West, and East Duplin in the East. Recent wins over North Wilkes and Starmount have the Cardinals at 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference.

East Surry opened the week with a home game against North Wilkes on April 12. Junior Folger Boaz threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts, and East Surry won 7-0 for its second shutout of the year.

Luke Bowman and Trey Armstrong led the Cardinals with two hits each; Bowman had a single, a double and was walked once, while Armstrong had two singles and was walked once. Boaz, Luke Brown, Caden Lasley and Brett Clayton each added hits for the Cards.

Bowman scored three of East’s seven runs, and Armstrong, Caden Lasley, Brett Clayton and Tristen Mason each scored once vs. the Vikings.

East Surry was back in action the next night in a home nonconference game against Starmount.

The Rams became one of the few teams this season to hold a lead against the Cardinals thanks to a 3-run second inning. East trailed 3-1 until tying the game in the bottom of the third, and then neither team scored again until the seventh inning.

Anthony Ayers was East’s lead batter in the bottom of the seventh. Ayers took the second pitch thrown his way and sent it over the fence at Barry Hall field for the walk-off home run.

The Cards only had more than four players bat in an inning one time, finishing with six overall hits. Bowman had two hits in the Starmount game, a triple and a single, and Ayers had a single to go with his solo homer. Armstrong and Clayton each added one hit.

Matthew Keener threw 6.0 innings and struck out four batters, walked one, and gave up three runs on four hits. Ayers pitched the final inning and finished with one strikeout and one walk.

East’s bats came alive the next night in the second game against North Wilkes. Eight different Cardinals combined for 11 hits in the 15-2 win, highlighted by a Boaz home run, triples from Bowman and Clayton, and doubles by Mason and Lasley.

Brown threw all five innings in the mercy rule victory. The junior pitcher struck out seven batters, walked one, and gave up two runs on four hits.

East Surry is currently first place in the FH2A Conference with an 8-0 record. Surry Central is second at 6-2 after dropping back-to-back games to West Wilkes, who is in third at 7-3. Forbush is fourth at 4-4, followed by North Surry at 3-5, Wilkes Central at 2-8 and North Wilkes at 0-8.

The Cardinals have six games remaining in the regular season. East Surry will play a two-game series against West Wilkes, a two-game series against Surry Central and a pair of home games against Davie and North Stokes.

The Cards are back in action on April 19 in a home game against West Wilkes.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports