East Surry tops North Surry 2-0

Greyhound Callie Allen (11) leads a North Surry attack as Cardinal Logan Hedrick (2) attempts to cut her off.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Emory Taylor clears the ball out of the Cards’ defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Yocelin Gonzales (16) jumps in front of an East Surry throw-in.
Cory Smith | The News
Joanna Parker (13) splits a pair of Greyhound defenders as she moves the Cardinals within striking distance.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Kim Elias sends a clearance up the left sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry completed its season sweep of North Surry with a 2-0 shutout victory on April 12.
Addison Goins got the Cardinals on the scoreboard early with a goal eight minutes into the first half. Samantha Blose added the cushion on East Surry’s lead by scoring on a quick strike with just 31 seconds remaining in the first half.
Liannette Chavez assisted both goals.
“It was a great team win tonight,” said East Surry coach William Hart. “I felt like we had a pretty good hold on the midfield, and that really opened up a lot of doors for us. Lia and Sam did a great job of controlling the pace of play and distributing.”
Tuesday’s win moves the Lady Cardinals to 6-4-2 overall and 5-3 in the Foothills 2A Conference. East has won three of its past four matches.
“The girls have worked hard this year,” Hart said. “We got a couple girls back from injury that we’re trying to incorporate into the rotation, so we’re excited about that as well.”
North Surry coach Eric Jessup applauded his team’s improvement from their first meeting against East Surry, which the Cardinals won 6-0 on March 18. Jessup felt his team competed all 80 minutes, however the Greyhounds were plagued with an issue that’s impacted them all season.
“We’ve had a lot of trouble this season finding the back of the net in these close games,” Jessup said.
North Surry (2-10, 1-7) lost its leading scorer of the past two seasons, Cynthia Chaire, to an injury early in the season. The Hounds’ first few games following Chaire’s injury were lopsided losses, but five of the team’s next six losses were decided by just one goal.
“The team really is improving as a whole, and I’m very proud of our girls for that,” Jessup said. “We’re hanging in these close games against comparable teams, and we’re playing teams tighter the second time around like Mount Airy and East Surry. We’re getting more offensive opportunities, we just have to find a way to score.”
The Lady Cards’ midfield and back line remained pressed up for most of the match, which put pressure on the Greyhounds’ defense. North Surry two center-backs, Weatherly Reeves and Kim Elias, were able to bend but not break for most of the match, which kept East Surry’s from firing too many shots from inside the 18-yard box.
Jessup said there wasn’t a lot his team could’ve done to prevent the first goal, as East Surry made a strong run and finished it off decisively. The second goal, however, he thinks could’ve been prevented had the team made a few minor tweaks.
East Surry’s second goal was set up by a Cardinal run up the right sideline. Unable to cross near the end line, East cut back and looked to funnel a pass into the center. Chavez found Blose near the semicircle at the top of the 18, and Blose, despite numerous defenders crowding the box, sent a line drive to the lower-90 for the goal.
“Their first goal was a great one, but the second one we really could’ve – and probably should have – stopped before it got to the goal,” Jessup said. “The shot itself was strong, but we had so many people in the box that could’ve got in the way had we been on our toes. We’re holding pretty good teams to one, two or three goals, so the defense has been playing pretty good, but that one lapse at the end of the half really hurt us.”
The Cardinals defense has also come into its own this season. East Surry keeper Katie Collins has four shutouts on the year, and only two teams have scored more than two goals in a single game: Forbush and Wilkes Central, which are both juggernauts of the 2A division.
Hart said the was proud of the progress his girls have made not only this season, but across multiple years. East Surry only played a combined 16 matches the past two seasons due to the pandemic, but his team has continued to put in work during the times of uncertainty.
“Of our four seniors, three have been with the team all four years: Liannette, Sam and Brianna [Whitaker],” Hart said. “I’m so happy that they’re finally getting a full season and have seen great success so far, which is something they’ve been working toward for four years. Obviously we still have things we want to improve on, but I’m grateful to see their hard work yielding results on the field.”
As North Surry pushes into the final stretch of the regular season, Jessup said he knows his girls will get over the hump and start putting games away like he knows they’re capable of.
“We’ve been learning how to play as a unit, and we’re getting a lot better every time we step on the field,” Jessup said. “We’ve got some winnable games down the stretch, but we as coaches as well as the girls know it’s not going to be easy; we wouldn’t expect it to be.”
Scoring
NS – 0, 0 = 0
ES – 2, 0 = 2
Addison Goins goal on Liannette Chavez assist (ES) 8’, Samantha Blose goal on Liannette Chavez assist (ES) 40’
