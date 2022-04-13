Central introduces Behrens as new basketball coach

April 13, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central High School introduced Marty Behrens as the new varsity boys basketball coach on Tuesday.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central Athletic Director Wes Evans, left, and Principal Misti Holloway, right, are pictured with new varsity boys basketball coach Marty Behrens at Tuesday’s meet-and-greet.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central Athletic Director Wes Evans, left, and Principal Misti Holloway, right, are pictured with new varsity boys basketball coach Marty Behrens at Tuesday’s meet-and-greet.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Marty Behrens is pictured with returning members of the Surry Central varsity and JV basketball programs.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Marty Behrens is pictured with returning members of the Surry Central varsity and JV basketball programs.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Marty Behrens takes part in a meet-and-greet with members of the Golden Eagle basketball program and members of the community.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Marty Behrens takes part in a meet-and-greet with members of the Golden Eagle basketball program and members of the community.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central High School announced that Mr. Marty Behrens will be the school’s new varsity boys basketball coach.

Principal Misti Holloway and Athletic Director Wes Evans introduced Behrens to the community at a meet-and-greet in the school’s gymnasium Tuesday afternoon.

“I just can’t tell you how excited I am for this opportunity,” Behrens said at the meet-and-greet, sporting the Surry Central insignia on his shirt for the first time. “I can’t thank Coach Evans, Mrs. Holloway as well as the rest of the interview committee enough for giving me this opportunity.”

Behrens is a 1991 graduate of Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., that earned his teaching certification in 1998. He began teaching and coaching basketball the same year at Bennett High School, located in his home state of Colorado. Behrens went on to teach and coach at multiple other schools, including Lake Gibson High School in Florida, as well as North Wilkes and East Surry High Schools in N.C.

“We are excited for Coach Behrens to join our Golden Eagle family,” said Holloway in a press release. “Our interview committee was impressed with Coach Behrens’ knowledge of basketball, enthusiasm for coaching, experience with building a positive culture, and ability to create strong, hard-working relationships with players. Many former coaching colleagues and athletic directors speak highly of Coach Behrens’s determination, mindset and love of helping players grow in their basketball abilities.”

Behrens’ most recent coaching stint came at East Surry High School from 2018-2021. The Cardinals posted a record of 39-24 in those three seasons, made back-to-back playoff appearances and won the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament in 2020 – which was the school’s first conference tournament championship in 12 years.”

“We are pleased and excited to have Coach Behrens working with our basketball program,” Evans said. “His breadth of knowledge, experience and personable demeanor will be a very positive influence on the players in the program and the students in our school. We look forward to what we believe to be great things at Surry Central.”

Behrens told the crowd at Tuesday’s gathering that he believed his coaching career was finished after departing from East Surry following the 2020-21 season. However, he just couldn’t stay away. When Surry Central’s Myles Wilmoth announced he was stepping down as head coach after six seasons, Behrens saw his opportunity to get back in the game.

”Taking those few months off, I found out that I still had that fire burning,” Behrens said. “I always admired this program and the kids here during my years at East Surry and North Wilkes. It just seems like a place I’ve always wanted to be a part of quite honestly.

”I grew up in a small farming community out in Colorado, which is where I was born and raised, and Dobson reminds me a lot of that community. I’m excited to get to know you guys, build some relationships and get started.”

Behrens currently serves as the boys lacrosse coach at West Stokes, but said he’s ready to hit the ground running at Surry Central as soon as lacrosse season ends.

The Golden Eagle community is optimistic regarding the boys basketball program moving forward. Central returns seven varsity players from the 2021-22 team that tied for the most wins for an Eagles team in a decade, and the school’s JV team finished 19-2.

The road won’t be an easy one, though, as the Foothills 2A Conference is expected to be just as competitive next season.

“I’m very familiar with the challenges we have in front of us with the conference we’re in, and I know of the success of the top three teams in our conference last year,” Behrens said, referencing North Surry, Forbush and East Surry. “That being said, I know how close y’all were to beating all three of those teams at different times throughout the year.”

The 2021-22 Eagles took both East Surry and Forbush to overtime, and played North Surry – who went on to finish 2A West Regional Runner-up – to a pair of single digit games. Surry Central only lost to North Surry by a point in the FH2A Conference Tournament, after which North Surry won the conference championship by 17 points and three of its four playoff wins by double digits before falling to the eventual state champion.

“Hopefully, we can take that next step through hard work and dedication. Like I said, I’m just excited to meet y’all and get started.“

Behrens and his wife Julie have been married since 1993. They have two children: Kayleigh Bobbitt, who lives in King with her husband Taylor and their two children, Lane and Keo, and Troy Behrens, who lives in Wilkesboro with his wife Keri and two children, Brayden and Bristol.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports