Cardinals win double header on Senior Night

April 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry seniors Cooper Motsinger and Nick Lowery are recognized on their Senior Night.

<p>East Surry senior Cooper Motsinger is pictured with his parents, Kelly and Chad Motsinger.</p>

<p>East Surry senior Nick Lowery is pictured with his mother, Rachelle Lowery.</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry moved to 10-1 in the Foothills 2A Conference with back-to-back wins over West Wilkes on Monday.

With rain pushing back the Cardinals’ first meeting with the Blackhawks, the two teams decided to play a double header on April 11. East Surry swept both matches 9-0, meaning the Cards recorded double-digit conference wins in a single season for the first time in more than 15 years.

Monday’s match was also special as East recognized two senior athletes: Cooper Motsinger and Nick Lowery. The duo went undefeated in singles and doubles on their senior night.

East Surry and West Wilkes played eight-game pro sets in both singles and doubles to expedite the double header. The Cards only gave up eight total games in the entire first match – seven in singles, one in doubles – then surrendered just total three overall games in the second match.

In the first match: Motsinger won No. 1 singles 8-0, Levi Watson won No. 2 singles 8-0, Kade Talton won N0. 3 singles 8-1, Lupe Chavez won No. 4 singles 8-6, Noah Hopkins won No. 5 singles 8-0 and Hayden Douglas won No. 6 singles 8-0.

In doubles: Motsinger and Watson won No. 1 doubles 8-0, Chavez and Hopkins won No. 2 doubles 8-1, and Talton and Lowery won No. 3 doubles 8-0.

In the second match, for singles: Motsinger won No. 1 8-0, Watson won No. 2 8-1, Talton won No. 3 8-0, Hopkins won No. 4 8-0, Douglas won No. 5 8-1 and Lowery won No. 6 8-0. For doubles: Watson and Talton won No. 1 8-0, Motsinger and Lowery won No. 2 8-1, and Hopkins and Kevin Blakeney won No. 3 8-0.

East Surry will compete for a share of the FH2A Championship against top-seeded Surry Central (12-1, 11-0 FH2A) on Wednesday. Surry Central defeated East Surry in their first matchup 7-2.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports