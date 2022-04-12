Foothills 2A Conference Golf Results

Greyhounds honor four seniors

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry honored four senior golfers prior to Monday’s match at Mount Airy County Club. Pictured, from left: Carson Stanley, Aiden Oakley, Nic Grey, Zane Hardy and coach Jonathan Sutphin.

East Surry's Bradley Davis was the medalist in Monday's Foothills 2A Conference Golf match with a nine-hold score of 36.

East Surry’s Bradley Davis was the medalist in Monday’s Foothills 2A Conference Golf match with a nine-hold score of 36.

Surry Central's Nathan Narehood tees off on the ninth hole at Mount Airy Country Club.

Surry Central’s Nathan Narehood tees off on the ninth hole at Mount Airy Country Club.

North Surry's Jansen Huff connects for a drive on the ninth tee.

North Surry’s Jansen Huff connects for a drive on the ninth tee.

Surry Central's Adam Hege putts on the first green.

Surry Central’s Adam Hege putts on the first green.

East Surry's Jace Goldbach watches his drive soar across the ninth-hole fairway.

East Surry’s Jace Goldbach watches his drive soar across the ninth-hole fairway.

North Surry hosted the final Foothills 2A Conference golf meet of the 2021-22 regular season on Monday.

Being the only match of the year hosted by the Greyhounds at Mount Airy Country Club, the team recognized four senior golfers prior to the match: Carson Stanley, Aiden Oakley, Nic Grey, Zane Hardy.

East Surry won the match as a team, besting second-place Forbush by 14 strokes.

East Surry won the meet with a team score of 160. Forbush was second at 174, followed by North Surry at 195, Surry Central at 196, Wilkes Central at 222, West Wilkes at 224 and North Wilkes at 243.

Cardinal senior Bradley Davis was the medalist for the meet with a nine-hole score of 36 strokes. East Surry had at least one medalist for each FH2A meet this season; some meets saw multiple players tie for the top score.

The FH2A Championship will take place on April 25 at Cedarbook County Club in State Road.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

1. Bradley Davis (ES) 36

T-2. Anderson Badgett (ES) 39

T-2. Carter Huffman (NW) 39

4. Ethan Hutchens (FB) 40

5. Chase Harris (ES) 41

6. Brody York (NS) 43

T-7. Connor Key (ES) 44

T-7. Aiden Lyon (FB) 44

T-9. Jace Goldbach (ES) 45

T-9. Carson Stanley (NS) 45

T-9. Eli Sloan (FB) 45

T-9. Noah Mathis (FB) 45

TEAM RESULTS

*The top four individual performances contribute to team score

1. East Surry Cardinals 160

Bradley Davis 36*

Chase Harris 41*

Connor Key 44*

Anderson Badgett 39*

Jace Goldbach 45

Matthew Edwards 72

Jordan Davis 49

2. Forbush Falcons 174

Ethan Hutchens 40*

Joe Hennings 46

Eli Sloan 45*

Aiden Lyon 44*

Hunter Hall 47

Noah Mathis 45*

Noah Hudspeth 72

3. North Surry Greyhounds 195

Nic Grey 53*

Brody York 43*

Lucas Vestal 72

Jansen Huff 54*

Aiden Oakley 60

Carson Stanley 45*

Zane Hardy 56

Alex Rios 72

4. Surry Central Golden Eagles 196

Adam Hege 46*

Reece Hanson 46*

Wesley Whitaker 55

Nathan Narehood 50*

Avery Wilmoth 72

Kinley White 54*

Evan Miller 72

Colby Cruise 52

Paydon Snow 72

5. Wilkes Central Eagles 222

Blake Hayes 47*

Andrew Hincher 54*

Brody Mathis 49*

Campbell Elmore 72*

Carson Elmore 72

Woody Biesak 72

6. West Wilkes Blackhawks 224

Andrew Barlow 56*

Taner Estes 50*

Jacob Bray 61*

Leo Resendiz 63

Dalton Lahargoue 57*

Bryson Patterson 68

7. North Wilkes Vikings 243

Carter Huffman 39*

Briley Wyatt 72*

Will Harold 60*

Hunter Brown 72*

