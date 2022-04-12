Hounds sweep season series vs. Sauras

Ethan Edwards (5) beats the throw at the plate to score North Surry’s fifth run.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound first baseman Cam Taylor (18) attempts to tag a South Stokes player out on a pick-off.
Cory Smith | The News
Myles Draughn spent 4.2 innings on the mound for North Surry in the Hounds’ 11-5 win over South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound second baseman Kolby Watson lines up to catch a pop fly.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s James McCreary slowly creeps off first base as he takes a lead.
Cory Smith | The News
Offensive explosions in the second and sixth innings led North Surry to an 11-5 win over South Stokes.
The Greyhounds were quick to respond to any threats made by the visiting Sauras. South went up 1-0 in the top of the second, and North responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Later, in the sixth inning, South scored twice to cut the lead to 6-4. Like clockwork, North rattled off five more runs in the bottom of the inning.
North Surry (8-7) gets back over .500 with Monday’s win. The Hounds have now won back-to-back games for the first time since March 11, which was also a win over South Stokes. The Greyhounds look to build off this win as they begin their final stretch of the regular season.
Myles Draughn got the win on the mound for North Surry. In 4.2 innings, Draughn had five strikeouts, four walks, and allowed three hits on three runs.
Jackson Smith and Cam Taylor bookended the game on the bump: Smith threw three walks and allowed one run through 1.1 innings, and Taylor had one strikeout, allowed one run and two hits in the seventh inning.
Seven Hounds recorded hits against the Sauras, and seven also scored. Ethan Edwards and Draughn each had two hits, with Brodie Robertson, James McCreary, Jake Beamer, Keaton Hudson and Trevor Isaacs hitting once. The night of nine hits was highlighted by a 3-run home run hit by Hudson in the second inning.
Edwards crossed home plate three times, McCreary and Caleb Collins did twice, and Kolby Watson, Robertson, Hudson and Isaacs each scored once.
South Stokes used four pitchers during North Surry’s six at-bats. The quartet of Saura pitchers did manage to combine for eight strikeouts, but none could quite contain the Hounds playing at The Kennel. In addition to allowing 11 runs on nine hits, Maddox Nelson, Jonah Fie, Carson White and Blake Hughes walked six batters and hit one.
North Surry’s first scoring streak began with a double from Draughn in the bottom of the second inning. James McCreary was walked, then back-to-back Greyhounds struck out. Things looked bleak before Hudson gave the team life with a 3-run homer.
Isaacs kept things going with a single on the first pitch thrown his way. Edwards reached first on an error, then bases were loaded when Watson was walked. Robertson next scored Isaacs and Edwards with a 2RBI single to left field to make it 5-1.
The Sauras added a run in the top of the third, but the Greyhounds countered in the bottom of the fourth. Edwards hit a blooper to center field for a single, then ran all the way around the diamond to score on an RBI double hit by Robertson.
South cut the lead to two runs in the top of the sixth. After back-to-back batters were walked and hit by a pitch, Connor Young nailed a 2RBI triple to right-center field. The score was 6-4 with a runner on third, but North escaped before any further damage.
Draughn took a grounder to the foot, but made the throw to Robertson at the plate for the tag and the second out. Draughn then picked up the third out with a strikeout.
A new pitcher started the bottom of the sixth by hitting Hudson. Collins, running for Hudson, advanced to second on a wild pitch then scored on an RBI single hit by Edwards.
Watson and Robertson were both walked to prompt another pitching change. Draughn broke the new pitcher in with a 2RBI single to left field, increasing the lead to 9-4. McCreary bunted to load the bases, and four balls thrown at Taylor scored run No. 10.
South got Robertson out at the plate on a force play, but McCreary stole home on a wild pitch for run No. 11.
The Sauras added one final run in the top of the seventh.
North Surry resumes play in the Foothills 2A Conference this week with a two-game series against Wilkes Central.
Scoring
South Stokes – 0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1 = 5
North Surry – 0, 5, 0, 1, 0, 5, X = 11
