Seniors lead Mount Airy to win over Starmount

April 8, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s three senior tennis players are honored on Senior Night. Pictured, from left: coach Luke Graham, Martin Cooke, Dylan Tilley and Noah Hart.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s boys tennis team celebrated three seniors players prior to Friday’s match against Starmount.

Each member of the senior trio – Noah Hart, Martin Cooke and Dylan Tilley –competed in both singles and doubles, helping the Granite Bears sweep Starmount 9-0.

The win puts Mount Airy at 11-4 overall as the Bears win their fifth consecutive match. The Bears have won 11 of their past 12 matches, including all eight Northwest 1A Conference contests, which helped the team rank as high as No. 2 in the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association Class 1A Poll.

The week five rankings from the NCHSTCA put Mount Airy at No. 3 overall after Uwharrie Charter (11-0) leapfrogged the top two teams to take the No. 1 spot.

The win over Starmount grants the Granite Bears at least a share of the NW1A Conference Championship. Mount Airy would have to lose its final two matches while Elkin, currently 5-2 in the conference, won its next three.

The Bears defeated the Elks 6-3 earlier in the season.

With storm clouds looming over the Granite City, Mount Airy and Starmount agreed to compete in eight-game pro sets for singles as opposed to the usual best 2-of-3 six-game sets. No Mount Airy player lost more than two games in singles, and the Bears only lost a combined two games in doubles.

In descending order from the top singles seed: Georgie Kriek, Carson Hill, John Juno and Martin Cooke each won their matches 8-1; Dylan Tilley won 8-0, and Noah Hart won 8-2.

In doubles: Kriek and Cooke won No. 1 doubles 8-1, Hill and Tilley won No. 2 doubles 8-0, and Juno and Hart won No. 3 doubles 8-1. Starmount’s roster was not listed on MaxPreps.

Mount Airy can clinch the NW1A Championship with a win over Elkin on Tuesday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports