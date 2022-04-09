All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Basketball

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>North Surry’s Callie Allen (2) elevates for a layup against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Mia McMillen celebrates after the Golden Eagles completed a comeback win over Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Cadence Lawson (10) shoots a 3-pointer against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

With winter sports all wrapped up, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Basketball All-Conference

East Surry – Cadence Lawson, Merry Parker Boaz, Bella Hutchens, Kylie Bruner (HM), Rosie Craven (HM)

Millennium Charter – did not field a girls basketball team in 2021-22

Mount Airy – Kylie Hollingsworth, Morgan Mayfield, Grey Moore (NW1A Player of the Year), Sofia Stafford (HM)

North Surry – Sadie Badgett, Callie Allen (FH2A Co-Player of the Year), Khloe Bennett, Callie Robertson, Sarah Mauldin (HM)

Surry Central – Mia McMillen (FH2A Co-Player of the Year), Jaylyn Templeton (HM), Brittany Frausto (HM)

Season summary

East Surry finished 17-9 overall and 7-5 in conference play. The Cardinals were tied for third in the FH2A regular season standings, and finished runner-up in the conference tournament.

The Cardinals qualified for the 2A State Playoffs as the No. 12 seed in the 2A West. East Surry reached the second round before falling to eventual West Regional Runner-up Shelby.

Mount Airy finished 15-9 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Granite Bears won the NW1A Regular Season Championship, and finished second in the conference tournament. Senior Grey Moore was named NW1A Player of the Year, and Angela Mayfield was named Coach of the Year.

The Granite Bears qualified for the 1A State Playoffs as the No. 9 seed in the 1A West. Mount Airy reached the second round before falling to Albemarle.

North Surry finished 19-6 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Greyhounds won the FH2A Regular Season Championship and reached the semifinals of the conference tournament. Senior Callie Allen was named FH2A Co-Player of the Year, and Shane Slate was named Coach of the Year.

The Greyhounds qualified for the 2A State Playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the 2A West. North Surry reached the third round, but fell to the eventual state champions, Salisbury.

Surry Central finished 8-1 overall and 2-10 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were seventh in the FH2A standings and were eliminated in the first round of the FH2A Tournament. Senior Mia McMillen was named FH2A Co-Player of the Year.

The Golden Eagles qualified for the 2A State Playoffs as the No. 31 seed in the 2A West. Surry Central lost to the eventual state champions, Salisbury, in the first round.

