Bears, Lions compete in North Stokes track meet

Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy pushes himself during the final stretch of the 400-meter dash.
Millennium Charter Ava Utt easily clears the bar of the girls high jump.
Mount Airy’s Niya Smith, left, competes against Elkin’s Milena Waddell in the 100-meter dash during a track meet earlier this season.
Despite losing his shoe during the race, Mount Airy’s Declan Conner, left, still managed to finish second in the 1,600-meter run at a March 31 track meet at North Stokes.
DANBURY — Teams from Surry, Stokes, Guilford and Wilkes Counties convened at North Stokes High School for a track meet on April 6.
The host school, Mount Airy, South Stokes and East Wilkes represented the Northwest 1A Conference, while Millennium Charter Academy and Cornerstone Charter Academy represented the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference.
South Stokes’ girls and Mount Airy’s boys came away with team victories. Points were awarded by finish: 8 for first, 6 for second, 4 for third, 2 for fourth and 1 for fifth
Team results and individual breakdowns for each Surry County school are included below.
Girls team scores
1. South Stokes 91
2. East Wilkes 76
3. North Stokes 39
4. Millennium 34
5. Cornerstone 31
6. Mount Airy 29
MILLENNIUM
The Lady Lions had two first-place finishes in Wednesday’s meet: one in an individual event, and the other in a relay event.
Sophomore Clara Minix won gold for Millennium in the 400-meter dash, winning by nearly six seconds. The Lions 4×800 team also won gold. Relay team members for the race were not listed on MileSplit.
In addition to the pair of gold medals, Millennium’s girls added four more top-3 finishes. Ava Utt finished second in high jump, while three more Lions finished third: Minix was third in the 200 meters, River Edge was third in the 400 meters and Ruby Hoerter took third in the 1,600 meters.
MOUNT AIRY
The Lady Bears won two gold medals: one in an individual event, and one in a relay race. Senior Sydney Seagraves won the shot put, and the Bears’ 4×200 relay team finished first in that event. Relay team members for the race were not listed on MileSplit.
Audrey Marion and Kancie Tate each had top-3 finishes for the Lady Bears. Tate was third in the 800 meters, and Audrey Marion was third in high jump.
Also finishing in the top five: Carrie Marion was fourth in the 800 meters, Seagraves was fourth in discus throw and Niya Smith was fifth in the 200 meters.
Boys team scores
1. Mount Airy 96
T-2. Cornerstone 79
T-2. North Stokes 79
4. East Wilkes 52
5. South Stokes 49
6. Millennium 10
MILLENNIUM
Lion senior Calvin Devore had Millennium’s only top-3 finish in the boys competition. He was third in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters.
Liam Allred finished just outside the top-3 with a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters.
MOUNT AIRY
The Granite Bears had seven first-place finishes.
Senior Mason Hill and sophomore Mario Revels the way with two gold medals each. Hill won the shot put and discus throw, while Revels won the 100 meters and high jump.
Caden Ratcliff added a first place finish in the 800 meters, and Blake Hawks won the 200 meters. Mount Airy also won the 4×100 relay, but team members were not listed on MileSplit.
In addition to two gold medals, Revels won silver in the 200 meters. Mount Airy actually took the top four spots in that race, with Connor Burrell finishing third and Caleb Reid taking fourth.
Tyler Mason, Deric Dandy and Hawks posted top-3 finishes as well. Mason was second in long jump, Hawks was second in triple jump, and Dandy won silver in the 400 meters and discus throw. Dandy also had a third-place finish in shot put.
Full results from the meet can be found at bit.ly/3xblnpe
