Cards, Eagles compete in 2A track meet

Surry Central’s Allen Huffman leaves his opponents in the dust during the 300-meter hurdles.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Isaac Vaden won gold medals in both discus throw, pictured, and shot put.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen leads the pack in the 100-meter hurdles.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Kate McGraw runs the final stretch of the 400-meter dash.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Yeira Munoz completes the third lap of the 1600-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Layton Allen floats to a third-place finish in triple jump.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central hosted its first outdoor track and field meet of the 2022 season on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles were joined by fellow Foothills 2A Conference teams East Surry and West Wilkes, as well as a former conference foe West Stokes.
East Surry’s girls and West Wilkes’ boys came away with team victories. Points were awarded by finish: 10 for first, 8 for second, 6 for third, 5 for fourth and one fewer points per finish through eighth.
Team results and individual breakdowns for each Surry County school are included below.
Girls team scores
1. East Surry 168
2. Surry Central 154
3. West Wilkes 113
4. West Stokes 66
SURRY CENTRAL
Golden Eagle senior Mia McMillen took home four gold medals for the Lady Eagles. McMillen won the 100-meter dash, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump. Her long jump mark of 18-02.00 feet not only set a new school record (which she previously held), but it also met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.
Four other Lady Eagles won gold medals in individual events, and one of Surry Central’s relay teams finished first.
Ella Priddy, Aylin Soto, Ivy Toney and Madelyn Wilmoth teamed up to win gold in the 4×400 relay, and three of those team members also won individual events. Soto won the 200 meters, Toney won the 400 meters and Wilmoth won the 800 meters.
Central’s final gold medal performance for the girls came in the 1,600 meters, with Yeira Munoz winning that race.
Surry Central’s girls had multiple top-three finishes that weren’t first. Priddy took second in the 200 meters, followed by Toney in third. Andrea Gonzalez was less than six seconds behind Toney in the 400 meters, finishing third, and Lanie Fitzgerald took second in the 1,600 meters behind Munoz.
In field events, Cassie Snead took second in shot put.
EAST SURRY
Despite only having five first-place finishes to Central’s nine, East Surry had competitors finish in the top three in 15 events and earn points in even more.
Four of East’s gold medals came in individual events: Joanna Parker won the 3,200 meters, Madeline Dayton finished first in triple jump, Clara Willard took the win in shot put and Chloe Ann Tew won high jump.
The Lady Cards’ fifth gold medal came in the 4×100. Relay team members were not listed on MileSplit. Two of East Surry’s second and third finishes also came in relay races, with the Cards’ 4×200 team finishing second and the 4×400 team taking third.
Seven East Surry girls had top-3 finishes in individual events. The only two that also won gold were Parker in the 1,600 meters, where she finished third, and Willard in shot put, where she finished third.
The five remaining Cardinal finishes on the podium were: Faith Braithwaite finished second in the 100 meters, Ember Midkiff took second in high jump, Arianna Liberatore was second in triple jump, Sophie Hutchens finished third in the 800 meters and Tara Martin was third in high jump.
Boys team scores
1. West Wilkes 193
2. West Stokes 172.5
3. East Surry 150.5
4. Surry Central 102
SURRY CENTRAL
Brian Williams had three top-3 finishes for Surry Central’s boys. Williams, a freshman, won the 100 and 200 meters while taking second in long jump.
Ignacio Morales and Allen Huffman combined to win the Eagles’ other two gold medals. Huffman ran away with a win in the 300 hurdles, and Morales won both the 800 and 1,600 meters.
Josue Rodriguez added a second-place finish for Central by taking a silver medal in the 400 meters. Brangly Mazariegos had two third-place finishes, doing so in the 800 and 1,600 meters.
The Golden Eagle boys’ final podium appearance came in the 4×400 relay. The team of Morales, Huffman, Rodriguez and Ayden Wilmoth finished third.
EAST SURRY
The Cardinal boys won five gold medals: two in individual events, and three in relay races. Isaac Vaden had both individual wins, doing so in the discus throw and shot put.
East Surry’s 4×100, 4×200 and 4×800 relay teams all won gold medals. Layton Allen, Kyle Zinn, Colby Johnson and Lindann Fleming made up the 4×100 team; Allen, Fleming, Zinn and Joshua Parker were on the 4×200 team; and Parker, Noah Felts, Banks Johnson and Joe Cook were on the 4×800 team.
East had four other top-3 finishes: Zinn finished third in the 100 meters, Allen was third in triple jump, Sam Whitt finished third in discus throw and Eli Becker was third in shot put.
Full meet results can be found at bit.ly/36VzjJy
