Lady Bears soccer off to best start in program history

April 5, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Alex Rose (2) speeds past Ashe County’s last defender during their April 1 match.

Cory Smith | The News

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Will Hurley’s 12th season as Mount Airy’s girls soccer coach is already one for the history books.

A 1-0 road win over North Surry on April 4 gave Hurley his 300th win at Mount Airy High School. The Bears coach has record of 181-40-12 in boys soccer, and a 119-93-13 record with the Mount Airy girls.

The nonconference win over the Bears’ crosstown rival also extended the team’s best start in program history. Mount Airy is 9-0-3 on the season, with all three ties coming against teams in higher divisions.

“They’ve done really, really well,” Hurley said. “I’m proud of them. They’ve worked hard.”

Nine of the Bears’ wins have been shutouts, with senior goalie Mackenzie Hudson wearing the gloves in each game. Hurley applauded the effort of his defense, and said it helps to have two of team’s three seniors defending the goal while the third does a lot of work in the defensive midfield.

Offensively, Mount Airy’s Alex Rose leads the Northwest 1A Conference with 20 goals, and teammates Kate Deaton and Paola Ramirez are both ranked in the top seven with 10 and eight goals respectively. Granite Bear Karyme Bueno is one of three players in the conference with at least 10 assists.

Rose’s 20 goals this season are the most of any player in the 1A West and second across the 1A division. She has four hat tricks on the year, and Ramirez has one.

Despite outscoring opponents 48-8, not all the Bears’ wins have been blowouts. A few of the wins have been too close for comfort, and Mount Airy’s three ties are the most in a single season during Hurley’s tenure.

“Sometimes it’s a 1-0 game or 1-1 game,” Hurley said. “When you’re not on, good teams find a way to win and I think sometimes we do that. It may be ugly, but it’s not like the girls aren’t trying. Sometimes they’re trying so hard that they they’re putting too much pressure on themselves and complicating it.”

Despite the team’s occasional struggles, particularly with Monday games, no one has got the better of Mount Airy yet.

The season is just getting interesting as the Bears get into the thick of conference play. Three Northwest 1A Conference teams are ranked in the top 10 of MaxPreps’ 1A West poll: South Stokes (8-2) is No. 3, Mount Airy (9-0-3) is No. 6 and the Bears’ next opponent Elkin (4-1-1) is No. 10.

Mount Airy hosts Elkin on April 7.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports