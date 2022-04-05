Lowery signs NLI with Concord

The East Surry boys soccer coaching staff joins Nick Lowery at his college signing with Concord University. Cory Smith | The News Nick Lowery is joined by his friends at his college signing. Cory Smith | The News Nick Lowery leads East Surry on an attack through the midfield during a fall 2021 match against South Stokes.

Nick Lowery was No. 6 on the field during his four years at East Surry High School, but will be remembered as No. 1 in the history books.

Only one player – in two decades of East Surry boys soccer – has earned a college scholarship to continue his soccer career. That honor goes to Lowery, who made things official when he signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent with Concord University.

“I’m very excited; this is what I’ve worked for,” Lowery said. “Signing has been one of my dreams.”

Lowery said becoming a starter his freshman year was proof that he was, in his own words “not too terrible,” since he could contend in the more competitive environment. This gave life to his dream of playing at the collegiate level.

“I was like ‘I want to be able to make it to college soccer so my parents won’t have to pay, or not pay as much,’ and I’ve done it. That’s what I was hoping for,” Lowery said.

“His impact on East Surry soccer has been huge,” said Cardinal soccer coach Andy Jessup. “When you think of Nick, you really just think of what a great teammate he is. He’s a hard worker, puts in the time and he’s always at 100% on the field. He’s just a great kid.”

Jessup started as East’s soccer coach in 2019, which was Lowery’s sophomore season.

“When I got here, Nick had a very high floor because his skillset was already there,” Jessup said. “I would love to stand here and say I was instrumental in Nick’s development as a soccer player, but, to a large degree, by the time kids get to high school their floor is pretty much cemented. Their work ethic plays a big role into how they develop, and Nick’s dad, Mr. Mike Lowery, was a great role model for him and really taught him the game well. Nick is a coach’s dream.”

Nick began with recreational soccer at a young age. He realized how much he really loved the sport right away, and that passion only grew when he reached middle school.

“Once I got into it more I started playing competitive, and I really like that more competitive side of the sport,” he said.

He joined Northern Triad Soccer Club four years ago, and was coached by East Surry assistant soccer coach Sam Lowe. Nick still competes for NTSC and will continue playing with the club until he goes off to school.

As Nick made the jump to high school, his coaches considered him Mr. Reliable due to his work ethic and dedication to the team.

“If I sit here and think about it, I can’t think of a single practice he’s missed,” Jessup said. “I can’t say that for any of the rest of the kids. Practices on Saturday? Nick was there. Anything we did, Nick was there for.

“He also never really had a bad game. He might have a rough 10 minutes or so, maybe where a call didn’t go our way and he lost a little bit of focus, but he shook it off and was always there to help pick his teammates up. He was very coachable and reliable for us.”

Jessup also said he thought of Nick as an extra coach on the field due to his high soccer acumen.

“With our numbers being what they were the last couple years, it was integral having somebody on the field that could help out with coaching,” Jessup said. “Whether that meant relaying changes to the far side, making sure out set pieces were lined up correctly or whatever else we asked him to do.”

Lowery had his hands on just about everything the Cardinals ran on the field. He spent most of his time in the midfield, either as a holding defensive mid or a center attacking mid.

“If you think about the position he played, everything that we did moving forward was through Nick,” Jessup said. “Speaking to his work rate, he was always great to get back on defense; just doing more than his part. We wish him nothing but the best. He’s a smart kid, too, so I’m sure the classroom part of college won’t be any issue for Nick.”

Nick was a multi-time All-Conference selection at East Surry, both in the Northwest 1A Conference and the Foothills 2A Conference. He was selected for the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association’s All-Region 1A team as a junior, and the All-Region 2A team as a senior.

Lowery also competed in the N.C. BodyArmor State Games between his junior and senior seasons, helping the South team win a silver medal. He currently holds the East Surry school record for assists in a single game with four.

“This whole journey though East Surry has been really fun,” Nick sad. “It’s been enjoyable and very competitive. It’s been just a really good journey.

“I want to thank my parents for motivating me and helping me learn the skills that I have now, and my coaches for making it enjoyable and helping me like the sport more.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports