Cards stay unbeaten with win over Bears

East Surry’s Tristen Mason checks over his left shoulder as he rounds third base. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Kamden Hawks had the Granite Bears only RBI during Monday’s nonconference game at East Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Granite Bear third baseman Brison George attempts to throw a Cardinal batter out at first. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Luke Brown got the win on the mound for East surry by throwing five strikeouts, three walks and hitting one batter in five innings. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Ian Gallimore scores Mount Airy’s second run in the top of the first inning. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A strong start from Mount Airy wasn’t enough to overcome undefeated East Surry.

The visiting Granite Bears put up two runs in the top of the first inning, with the team’s first two batters circling the bases to score. The Cardinals responded with nine unanswered runs to improve to 11-0 on the season. Mount Airy had chances to add to its two runs throughout the game, but left eight runners on base.

Luke Brown got the win on the mound for East, throwing five strikeouts, three walks and hitting one batter in five innings. Brown also gave up two runs on three hits.

Anthony Ayers threw the final two innings, and finished with two strikeouts and two walks.

Cameryn Wilson was Mount Airy’s starting pitcher and stayed on the bump for four innings. Wilson threw two strikeouts, two walks and hit one batter, while also giving up seven runs on seven hits.

Ashton Gwyn closed the game with three strikeouts and no walks. Gwyn surrendered two runs on two hits in the final two innings.

Mount Airy (9-5) came into Monday’s nonconference game having won three straight. During that streak, Mount Airy put up 31 runs while allowing 11.

The Granite Bears seemed destined for another high-scoring performance after the team’s first five batters against the Cards all got on base.

Rylan Venable, Ian Gallimore and Wilson loaded the bases right out of the gate. Reece Deaton was walked with three men on base to bring Venable in for the Bears’ first run. Kamden Hawks then scored Gallimore with an RBI single. With no outs in the game, Mount Airy had surpassed its run total from its first game against East Surry this season.

But Mount Airy’s scoring stopped here. The Bears still had bases loaded with no outs after the second run scored. However, back-to-back-to-back strikeouts from Brown left all three players stranded, and East would put up six runs before Mount Airy put another man on base.

East Surry also came into Monday’s game riding a scoring streak. The Cards, who scored 96 runs through their first 10 games, put up 32 runs in a two-game series against Wilkes Central.

Trey Armstrong was the first Cardinal on base, doing so by bunting and beating the throw to first. When the throw did sail toward first it went past the first baseman’s glove and into right field, allowing Armstrong to make it all the way to third. His position on the bases didn’t matter, however, as Folger Boaz hit a bomb over the center field fence to tie the game at 2-2.

East added to its lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Caden Lasley and Ayers started off the inning with singles, and the pair moved into scoring position on a ground out by Brett Clayton. A single up the middle from Tristen Mason scored Lasley, then a 2RBI single from Luke Bowman brought Ayers and Mason back to the plate.

Matthew Keener scored the Cards’ sixth run in the bottom of the third. The junior was walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Lasley, then Keener rounded third and scored off a Bears fielding error.

Mount Airy ended its cold spell in the fourth when Landon Cox and Gwyn hit back-to-back singles with just one out. Josh Penn came up and hit a hard line drive to left field, but it was caught by East’s Gabriel Harpe. Harpe’s quick throw to second beat Cox’s attempt to tag up.

The Cards scored for the fourth-consecutive inning when a Boaz hit bounced off the center field fence. Bowman scored from third, and Boaz made it all the way to second before the ball returned to the infield.

Mount Airy ended the fourth inning with a double play, then opened the fifth by putting two runners on base. Gallimore singled with one out, and Wilson was walked. Gallimore even made it to third after tagging up on a pop fly, but both Bears were left on base after a ground out.

Brison George was walked to begin the sixth inning after Mount Airy held East scoreless in the fourth. A Cardinal error attempting to pick George off at first allowed the runner to advance to second, then George went to third on a Gwyn ground out. The Bears once again found themselves on third, but failed to convert on the opportunity.

East Surry had its final bit of scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Mason led with his second single of the night, then stole second with Bowman up to bat. Bowman scored Mason with a hit to the outfield, then went to second on the throw home. Bowman tagged up on two fly balls to reach third and then go home for the ninth run.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 2

East Surry – 2, 3, 1, 1, 0, 2, – = 9

