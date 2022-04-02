Central improves to 9-3 by winning 6-of-7 games

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Dakota Mills takes a lead off of third base during a Surry Central game against North Wilkes.

<p>Golden Eagle second baseman Spencer LeClair makes a throw to first in a game against North Wilkes</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Brady Edmonds follows through on a pitch in a game against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central is riding a wave of momentum at the midpoint of the 2022 baseball season.

Putting up video game-like numbers in its past few games has propelled the Golden Eagles to a 9-3 overall record.

Surry Central is currently tied for first in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Eagles, ranked No. 20 in the 2A West in the latest MaxPreps poll, are 4-0 in conference play. The only other undefeated team in the FH2A Conference is East Surry, ranked No. 2 in the 2A West, at 6-0.

After dropping back-to-back games in the Cook’s Sports Spring Break Tournament, Central has won 6-of-7 games. This included four consecutive FH2A wins, two of which were shutouts, in which the Eagles outscored opponents 33-15.

Surry Central suffered its only loss since March 10 on the 26th: a 5-4 nonconference loss at Shelby. After the loss, Central won its next two games via mercy rule after outscoring a pair of opponents 37-10.

The Eagles first hosted Walkertown on March 28. Walkertown (8-5) put up two runs in the top of the first inning, but was shut down for the rest of the game. Brady Edmonds pitched all five innings of the mercy rule game and finished with 13 strikeouts and one walk.

Surry Central’s bats came alive and the Eagles scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Golden Eagles added eight more runs in the second inning, then four more in the third. Walkertown’s one run in the top of the fourth wasn’t enough to keep the game from ending after just five innings at 19-3.

Edmonds also had three hits, two RBIs and one run in the victory. Kade Norman and Dakota Mills each had two hits, and four Eagles each had one: Spencer LeClair, Mason Jewell, Kendall White and Max Lambert.

Mills had a home run against the Wolfpack. White and Mills each had a double, and Edmonds had two.

Mills and Clay Whitaker each scored three times in the win. LeClair, Jewell, White and Lambert each scored twice, and scoring once for Central was: Norman, Edmonds, Lucas Johnson, Javen Jenkins and Justin Reeves.

The 16-run difference matches Central’s largest margin of victory in the past five seasons.

Another big win awaited the Eagles two days later at Elkin. Here, Central led 4-1 after three innings before exploding for six runs in the top of the fourth. Elkin scored another run in the bottom of the fourth, then Surry Central went off for eight more runs in the top of the fifth to lead 18-2.

Elkin’s five runs in the bottom of the fifth weren’t enough to keep the game from ending via mercy rule.

Reeves got the win on the mound for Surry Central. He started and threw five strikeouts, two walks, and allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. Aiden Shropshire pitched the final inning and had one strikeout, one walk and allowed five runs on three hits.

Mills and Norman each had four hits against Elkin. Two of Norman’s hits were doubles, and Mills and Edmonds had a triple. Johnson added three hits, Jewell and Edmonds each had two, and Whitaker, LeClair and White each had one.

Ten different Eagles scored in the 11-run win over the Elks: Norman led the way with four, followed by Mills with three; Johnson, Lambert and Edmonds with two; and Jewell, Jenkins, Whitaker, White and LeClair with one.

Surry Central looks to extend its hot streak when it hosts Forbush (8-5) on April 4.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports