Bears complete season sweep of Cardinals

East Surry’s No. 1 seed Cooper Motsinger hits a running backhand.
Carson Hill utilizes a two-handed backhand in the No. 2 singles match for Mount Airy.
Lefty Lupe Chavez lays out to return a volley in the No. 4 singles match for East Surry.
Mount Airy’s Connor Sechrist targets the far corner as he hits a forehand in the No. 4 singles match.
East Surry’s Noah Hopkins leaps as he puts a point away in the No. 5 singles match.
Mount Airy completed its season sweep of East Surry on Friday with an 8-1 victory.
The Granite Bears, ranked No. 2 in the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association 1A Poll, have won eight of their past nine matches after starting the season 0-3.
East Surry came into Friday’s match riding a hot streak as well. Since falling to the Bears on March 8, the Cardinals had won 5-of-6 matches. The only loss during that time came against the top team in the Foothills 2A Conference: Surry Central.
Mount Airy (8-4, 5-0 Northwest 1A) secured the team victory by the end of singles play. East won on court No. 1, while Mount Airy won the remaining singles matches in straight sets.
Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek and East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger are very familiar with one another. The two No. 1 seeds were competing in their fifth head-to-head singles match in the past two seasons; three were in the 2021 regular season, and the fourth was in the 2021 NW1A Singles Championship match.
Kriek won their first battle in a third-set tiebreaker, Motsinger won the second in straight sets, then Kriek won again in another tiebreaker. Kriek took a 3-1 advantage over Motsinger by winning the NW1A Singles Championship in straight sets.
Motsinger got his revenge Friday with a comeback win over Kriek. The Bears’ top seed won the first set 6-2, but the Cardinal senior went up 5-1 in the second set before winning 6-3.
Motsinger took a 1-0 lead in the third-set tiebreaker and never trailed. Kriek managed to tie the score at 2-2, but Motsinger won the next four points. Kriek battled back and cut the Cardinal lead to 6-5 before another Motsinger 4-0 run ended the match.
Carson Hill won the No. 2 singles match for Mount Airy, defeating East’s Levi Watson 6-3, 6-2. The No. 6 singles match between the Bears’ Martin Cooke and the Cards’ Hayden Douglas also tilted heavily in Mount Airy’s favor, with Cooke winning 6-1, 6-0.
Granite Bear John Juno won the first set of the No. 3 singles match 6-1, but found himself down 2-1 to Kade Talton in the second set. Juno jumped back out front 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4 before winning the set 6-4.
The Cards’ Lupe Chavez also came close to a second-set comeback. Connor Sechrist won the first set of the No. 4 singles match 6-1, then led 4-3 in the second when Chavez took back-to-back games. Juno secured the victory by winning the next three games and winning 7-5.
After winning the first set of the No. 5 singles match 6-1, Mount Airy’s Kieran Slate found himself down a game to start the second set. East’s Noah Hopkins won the first game of the second set, but Slate won the next two. The pair exchanged games until Slate went up 4-3 before winning back-to-back games.
The Bears added an exclamation point with three big wins in doubles: Kriek/Hill defeated Motsinger/Watson 8-3 in No. 1 doubles, Juno/Dylan Tilley defeated Talton/Chavez 8-1 in No. 2 doubles, and Cooke/Jared Pinto defeated Hopkins/Douglas 8-2 in No. 3 doubles.
Mount Airy resumes NW1A play on April 4 by traveling to No. 8-ranked East Wilkes. East will also face a team from the NW1A Conference, hosting No. 4 Elkin the same day.
