Golden Eagles fall to Wilkes Central 7-2

March 31, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Emma Gentry (16) swings at a Wilkes Central pitch during Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference game.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle pitcher Carlee Jones (9) had two strikeouts, one base on balls and allowed 12 hits against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle pitcher Carlee Jones (9) had two strikeouts, one base on balls and allowed 12 hits against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Arial Holt (4) hits a ground ball in the infield.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Arial Holt (4) hits a ground ball in the infield.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle Kaylin Moody (10) takes off for the plate after a Surry Central teammate makes contact.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle Kaylin Moody (10) takes off for the plate after a Surry Central teammate makes contact.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Kailea Zurita (18) pops a fly ball up for Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kailea Zurita (18) pops a fly ball up for Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Rarely is a softball game measured in anything other than innings, but Tuesday’s game between Surry Central and Wilkes Central can be divided into two distinct halves.

Through four innings, the Golden Eagles of Surry County and the Eagles of Wilkes County each recorded three hits and scored one run. Scoring opportunities were few and far between, and the game sped through thanks to quick outs. Surry Central pitcher Carlee Jones had two innings – the first and the fourth – where she didn’t reach double-digit pitches.

Everything changed in the fifth inning when Wilkes Central piled on three runs, then added an additional three in the sixth. Surry Central had late chances to cut into the deficit, but ended up falling short in the 7-2 loss.

Wilkes Central pitcher Isabelle Curry was a problem all night for the home team. Curry threw 12 strikeouts, walked one batter and gave up four hits.

Jones threw all seven innings for Surry Central and finished with two strikeouts, one base on balls and 12 hits allowed.

Even when the Golden Eagles struggled to get hits off Curry in the first four innings, Surry Central’s strong defense kept the score at 1-1. Of the 12 outs called on Wilkes Central through the first four innings, 10 were ground outs and two were fly outs.

Wilkes Central put quickly put two runners on base in the top of the fifth: Aurora Higginbotham was walked, and Kambriana Blackwell earned a single via Surry Central error. Sydney Ferguson scored Higginbotham with an RBI single, then a 2RBI single from Curry scored Blackwell and Ferguson.

Wilkes Central went back on the attack after Surry Central went three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth. Abby Underwood and Saleen Miller each singled to start the inning. Jones struck out two of the next three batters, but Eryn Ferguson hit an RBI double between the strikeouts. Sydney Ferguson added two more runs with a 2RBI single.

Surry Central began its comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning. Erica Coe singled up the middle with two outs, and then rounded the bases on a Kaylin Moody hit to the center field fence. Moody’s hit was dropped in the outfield, which allowed Coe to score and put Moody on third.

Despite only scoring one run in the sixth, Surry Central prevented any further damage by keeping Wilkes Central scoreless in the top of the seventh.

Jones was walked on four consecutive balls to begin the bottom of the seventh. A Wilkes Central fielding error on a hit from Kailea Zurita moved Cheyenne Rippey, who was running for Jones, to second base. Wilkes Central picked up outs over the next two batters with a strikeout and fielder’s choice, then the game ended with a Golden Eagle ground out.

Surry and Wilkes Central remain next to each other in the Foothills 2A Conference standings after Friday’s game. West Wilkes leads the conference at 4-1, followed by Forbush at 3-1, North Surry at 2-1, Wilkes Central at 3-2, Surry Central at 2-3, East Surry at 1-4 and North Wilkes at 0-3.

Scoring

Wilkes Central – 0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 3, 0 = 7

Surry Central – 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0 = 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports