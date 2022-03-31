Greyhounds back on track with 10-3 win

North Surry’s Kolby Watson reaches for the back corner of third base to avoid being tagged.
Cory Smith | The News
Cobin Dollyhigh takes the first Ashe County pitch of the bottom of the sixth inning and sends it to the outfield for a North Surry single.
Cory Smith | The News
Jackson Smith threw three strikeouts, four walks and allowed five hits for North Surry in Wednesday’s 10-3 win.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound Jake Beamer (3) connects for one of his two hits against Ashe County.
Cory Smith | The News
Pitcher Jackson Smith (14) fields a short ground ball and turns to throw to Ethan Edwards (5) at second base.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry closed the month of March with a strong victory after droppings its previous four games.
After four very lightning-fast innings with just one combined run having been scored, Ashe County scored three times in the top of the fifth. North Surry responded in a big way the next two innings: the Hounds had 21 batters across the fifth and sixth innings, while the visiting Huskies were held scoreless in the same span.
The Greyhounds got back above .500 with the 10-3 win.
Jackson Smith got the win on the mound for North Surry. Smith started and threw six innings, striking out three batters, walking four, allowing three runs on five hits. Kolby Watson pitched the final inning, walking one batter and allowing one hit.
Ethan Edwards, Myles Draughn and Jake Beamer each had two hits for North Surry, and Edwards, Alec Singleton and Corbin Dollyhigh each scored twice. The highlight of the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Draughn, a.k.a. the birthday boy, crushed a 3-run home run over the fence in left-center field.
The celebrations of the sixth and seventh innings seemed like they might not make an appearance Wednesday when North found itself down two runs. Prior to the fifth inning, the only run by either team came in the bottom of the third when Dollyhigh crossed the plate thanks to a sacrifice bunt from Watson. Apart from that, neither team had more than four batters in an inning or advanced past second base until the fifth.
During its four-game skid, North Surry had been on the receiving end of a few multi-run innings that had a hand in the final result. The fifth inning of Wednesday’s game was a make-or-break situation for the Greyhounds if they wanted to stay above .500.
After a ground out by the North Surry leadoff, Edwards got the home team going with a stand-up double. A Watson hit to left field was dropped, moving Edwards to third, then Brodie Robertson scored Edwards with an RBI single. Watson added the game-tying run by scoring on a wild pitch thrown at Draughn.
James McCreary hit a hard ground ball down the third-base line to move Singleton – who was running for Robertson – to third with two outs. Beamer scored Singleton and put McCreary on second with a blooper to left field that triggered a pitching change.
Smith immediately ruined the new pitcher’s no-hitter by smacking a grounder to left field. The hit moved McCreary to third, but a fielding error allowed McCreary to round third and score the Greyhounds’ fifth run.
Ashe County hit a single and earned a base on balls in the top of the sixth, but both players were left on base after North forced a third out.
Dollyhigh led off in the bottom of the inning by hitting a single off the first pitch thrown his way. He was soon joined by Edwards and Watson to load the bases with no outs. Watson was called out at second on a Robertson hit, but it did allow Dollyhigh to score run No. 6. Three more runs were added when Draughn’s homer scored Edwards, Watson and himself.
Ashe County changed pitchers once again after Beamer singled and Keaton Hudson was walked. The new pitcher loaded the bases after walking Caleb Collins, then Beamer scored the 10th and final run on a wild pitch.
Scoring
Ashe County – 0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0 = 3
North Surry – 0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 5, – = 10
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports
