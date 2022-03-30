Central girls soccer putting it all together

The line to gain admittance into Ron King Gymnasium started forming two hours before tipoff on Tuesday.

Even with the North Surry fanbase split between Toast and Salisbury – where the varsity girls competed in the Elite Eight at 6:00 – every seat was filled to see the 2021-22 Greyhound boys compete at home one last time. Fans knew that West Caldwell, fresh off a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the state, was the only thing standing between North Surry and a trip to the 2A West Regional Final.

The Greyhounds overcame a second-quarter deficit to lead by double digits at halftime. North Surry’s advantage increased to as many as 23 points in the second half, securing the Hounds’ win by a score of 84-73.

North Surry (23-4) will compete in its first Final Four since the 2016-17 season.

“I feel incredible,” said head coach Tyler Bentley, who is in his fourth season with the Greyhounds. “I honestly don’t have the words right now. The guys fought for 32 minutes, and you have to give them all the credit for what they’ve accomplished.”

One of the players that personified the school’s trademark “Greyhound Grit” was junior James McCreary, or “Stone Cold” as he’s colloquially known in the Dawg Pound. McCreary matched a career-high 31 points, a record set just two days prior, and did all his scoring in the first three quarters. He also tallied seven rebounds, four steals, four assists and a block.

A 9-2 run by West Caldwell (21-10) gave the Warriors a 25-19 advantage two minutes into the second quarter. Things went from bad to worse when McCreary took a shot to the eye and had to leave the game.

Jahreece Lynch picked up the slack and scored all eight points of an 8-0 North Surry run, which led to the game’s final lead change. Bentley said it was the team’s changes on defense and emphasis on keeping their composure that lead to the second-quarter surge.

The Hounds continued to draw fouls and build the lead at the line, going 14-of-16 from the stripe in the second quarter to lead 44-34 at halftime.

“We knew that if we just stayed the course that we could score, ” he said. “It was about getting stops on the defensive end.”

McCreary emerged from the locker room, to a thunderous reaction no less, and played the final few minutes of the second quarter. He made his biggest impact in the third quarter when he hit shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range and scored 18 points, while West Caldwell was held to just 19 as a team.

“James, being the competitor that he is, I knew he was going to come back out and give us 100%; that’s just who he is,” Bentley said. “Honestly, coming back from that might’ve helped him play better tonight.”

Kolby Watson added seven of his 13 total points in the third as well, with Lynch and Cam Taylor each scoring as well to give North Surry 29 third-quarter points. On a night when the crowd was electric from tipoff to the final buzzer, perhaps the loudest reaction of the night came when Taylor threw down a two-handed slam to put the Hounds up 16.

After two made free throws from the Warriors, North went on a 9-0 run over a period of 102 seconds. West Caldwell finally ended their drought with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it 73-53.

Lynch knocked down a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, and Jackson Smith scored his first of three field goals in the quarter to make it a 25-point game. North Surry finally slowed its offense down and played it safe the rest of the way. The Hounds were outscored 13-2 as the game winded down, but North never looked worried and still won by 11.

North Surry finished shooting 9-of-15 (60%) from beyond the arc and 19-of-25 (76%) from the foul line. West Caldwell went 4-of-17 (24%) from 3-point range and 11-of-18 (61%) from the stripe.

McCreary was North Surry’s leading scorer and rebounder with 31 points and seven boards, and he and Taylor each had a block. Lynch wasn’t far behind in the rebounding category with seven, and he dished out a team-high seven assists. Watson grabbed five steals for the Hounds in addition to his five assists and four rebounds.

The Greyhounds have now won nine consecutive games and 15 of their past 16. North Surry has only trailed for a combined 90 seconds during the second half of playoff games.

“We played ‘good’ basketball throughout the season, but they understand what the goal is and that dialed-in focus started just before the conference tournament,” Bentley said. “They knew what we wanted to achieve, and they’ve been locked in and focused every day in practice and every game. We’re playing our best basketball at the right time, and that’s what every coach wants at the end of February and early March.”

Bentley also expressed his gratitude for the North Surry students and fans that made Ron King Gymnasium an awesome environment all season, especially since the Hounds only allowed 25 fans per game during the 2020-21 season.

“Our fanbase and our community have been top notch,” Bentley said. “They’ve been that way all season really. Our fans, students and community packed in the gym…there’s nothing like it.”

The Hounds finish the year 14-1 at home.

No. 4 North Surry will face No. 6 Robinson (26-3) on Saturday, March 5, in the 2A West Regional Championship. The game will be held at Greensboro’s Grimsley High School at 2:00 p.m.

Robinson won the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference with an undefeated 12-0 record. The Bulldogs have won 11-straight games, all by double digits, and are undefeated in the 2A division.

The only opponent shared by North Surry and Robinson is Forbush. Robinson defeated Forbush 84-63 in the Sweet 16, and North Surry defeated Forbush 99-91, 78-71 and 93-76 this season.

Robinson reached the West Regional Final with the following wins: 77-52 vs. No. 27 Burns, 89-62 vs. No. 11 Hendersonville, 84-63 vs. No. 14 Forbush, 49-45 vs. No. 7 Monroe.

Updated playoff brackets can be found at https://t.maxpreps.com/3M0OsJa

Scoring

West Caldwell – 16, 18, 19, 20 = 73

North Surry – 17, 27, 29, 11 = 84

WC: Malek Patterson 17, Quinton Ford 15, Kayvin Felder 14, Mason Anthony 12, Jordan Patterson 6, Truitt Mckinney 5, Kalen Bowers 4

NS: James McCreary 31, Jahreece Lynch 19, Kolby Watson 13, Cam Taylor 11, Jackson Smith 8, Ryan Simmons 2