Eagles, Bears climb state tennis polls

March 29, 2022
Surry Central’s Josh Pardue, left, and Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek are the top-seeded singles players on their respective teams. Both Mount Airy and Surry Central currently rank in the top 10 in the state for their respective divisions.

The Mount Airy and Surry Central tennis teams are making their names known statewide.

Both squads are ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisional polls conducted by the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association (NCHSTCA). The Granite Bears took down the previously top-ranked 1A team to ascend to the No. 2 spot, and Surry Central kept its undefeated season alive another week to enter the top 10 of the 2A poll at No. 9.

The NCHSTCA preseason 1A poll included three teams from the Northwest 1A Conference: Elkin at No. 1, East Wilkes at No. 2 and Mount Airy at No. 8. Bishop McGuinness, who is playing outside the NW1A Conference this season for the first time in more than a decade, was ranked No. 3.

All four of the aforementioned 1A teams kept their seeds through the first week of the season. Minor changes occurred in the week two poll when Bishop took the No. 2 spot, East Wilkes dropped to No. 4 and Mount Airy moved up to No. 7. A 7-2 Mount Airy victory over East Wilkes put the Bears at No. 4 for week three, and the Cardinals dropped to No. 7.

The Granite Bears went on the road on March 24 to face the top-seeded Elkin Buckin’ Elks. Elkin’s only prior loss was a 6-3 road match against Watauga, who is currently 8-0 in the 4A division.

Mount Airy won 4-of-6 singles matches, and all four wins came in straight sets. The Bears secured the 6-3 win over the Elks with wins in No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. Due to this “upset” victory, Mount Airy now sits at No. 2 in 1A trailing only Bishop McGuinness.

Surry Central received votes for the NCHSTCA 2A poll in the preseason, week one and week two polls, but finished just outside the top 10 each time. After one week without any votes, week three, Central catapulted to the No. 9 spot for week four.

The Golden Eagles currently boast an overall record of 8-0, while leading the Foothills 2A Conference at 7-0. Of the 64 individual matches in which Central has competed, the Eagles have only lost twice: once in singles, and once in doubles.

Surry Central’s top wins have come against East Surry and Forbush.

Central defeated Forbush 9-0 on March 9. The Falcons became the first team all season to win a set against the Eagles, but Central still came away with the win in that match. Forbush currently sits at 9-2 overall and 5-2 in conference, with both losses coming against East Surry and Surry Central.

East Surry, currently 7-2 overall and 6-1 in conference, gave Surry Central its toughest test of the season so far. The Cardinals lost the match 7-2, but forced third-set tiebreakers in 4-of-6 singles matches. Other than the loss to Surry Central, East’s only other defeat on the season came against Mount Airy.

