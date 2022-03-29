Cardinals, Greyhounds meet in FH2A match

March 29, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>North Surry’s Holdin Hall charges forward to hit a forehand.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Kade Talton charges the net for a slam in No. 3 singles.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Nathan Lattimore volleys in the battle of the lefties on court No. 2.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry No. 1 seed Cooper Motsinger serves against North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Colby Calloway returns an East Surry serve in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Two tennis teams riding mini win streaks met Monday in Foothills 2A Conference Competition.

East Surry won back-to-back matches after suffering its only conference loss of the season, and North Surry won consecutive FH2A matches after starting the season 0-5.

East held on to its second place standing in the FH2A Conference with a 9-0 win over North. The Cardinals improve to 6-1 in conference play, while the Hounds drop to 2-5.

The Cardinals (7-2) won all six singles matches in straight sets. Cooper Motsinger had the only double bagel victory, doing so at the No. 1 spot. Motsinger improved to 7-1 in the top spot with a 6-0, 6-0 win over North’s Holdin Hall.

Levi Watson remained undefeated at the No. 2 spot with a win over North’s Nathan Lattimore. Lattimore battled back to cut the first set to 5-3 before Watson won the next game, then Watson ran away with the second set 6-1.

The Cards only dropped a combined four games in the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 singles matches. Kade Talton defeated Colby Calloway 6-1, 6-1 on court No. 3, Lupe Chavez topped Jordan Inman 6-0, 6-1 on court No. 4 and Noah Hopkins bested Ryan Woodruff 6-1, 6-0 on court No. 5.

Freshmen Hayden Douglas and Ty Richardson faced off on court No. 6. Like Lattimore on court No. 2, North’s Richardson cut the first-set lead to 5-3 before Douglas won the next game. Douglas then won the second set 6-1 to secure the victory.

In doubles: Motsinger and Watson defeated Hall and Lattimore 8-1 on court No. 1, Talton and Nick Lowery defeated Inman and Woodruff on court No. 2, and Hopkins and Douglas defeated Calloway and Richardson 8-3 on court No. 3.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports