Seagraves K’s 15 in Lady Bears win

March 28, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy senior Sydney Seagraves struck out 15 batters to help the Lady Bears defeated North Stokes 7-1.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Sofia Stafford rounds third base during Mount Airy’s 7-1 win over North Stokes.

Skylar Partin rounds second base en route to a Mount Airy triple.

The Lady Bears’ Greer Tidd snags a pop fly in right field.

Mount Airy softball broke into the win column on March 25 with a 7-1 win over North Stokes.

North Stokes won all 23 matchups against Mount Airy during the 2010s: a decade in which the Lady Vikings won two state championships and finished state runner-up once. Since then, the Bears and Vikings have gone back-and-forth. Mount Airy topped the North Stokes 6-5 in their first of three games in 2021, but North won the next two before Mount Airy won their most recent meeting.

Sydney Seagraves had a strong performance on the mound for the Bears with 15 strikeouts. The senior only gave up four hits, one walk and one earned run.

The Granite Bear trio of Seagraves, Skylar Partin and Sofia Stafford combined for six hits and six runs.

Partin singled in the first inning, then scored on an RBI double from Seagraves. Stafford had a double of her own that scored Seagraves, and an RBI single from Isabella Beck scored the third run.

After North Stokes scored its only run in the top of the second, neither team scored again until Mount Airy piled on four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Partin tripled with just one out on the board. The bases were loaded after Seagraves was walked and Chloe Potts singled, and a 2RBI single from Stafford increased the Bears’ lead to 5-1.

Potts and Stafford scored the remaining two runs for the Bears win.

Scoring

North Stokes – 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 1

Mount Airy – 3, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0 = 7

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports