NW1A, FH2A Conferences hold golf matches

March 24, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Brooks Sizemore putts at Cross Creek Country Club during a 2021 golf match.

East Surry's Bradley Davis tees off on the eighth hole at Pilot Knob Park Country Club earlier this season.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Bradley Davis tees off on the eighth hole at Pilot Knob Park Country Club earlier this season.

Golf season is in full swing for local high schools.

The Northwest 1A Conference has played one conference match, and the Foothills 2A Conference recently completed its third conference match.

Mount Airy tied South Stokes in the NW1A opening match held at Hemlock Golf Course in Walnut Cove. The Bears and Sauras each finished with four-player team scores of 165 strokes. Elkin wasn’t far behind at 168, and the Elks were followed by East Wilkes at 179, Starmount at 200, North Stokes at 215 and Alleghany at 232.

Elkin’s James Owings was the medalist for the meet with a nine-hole score of 35 strokes. Mount Airy’s Brooks Sizemore and South Stokes’ Larsen Gallimore tied for second at 37.

The top four scores for each school contributed to the team score.

Top Individual Scorers

1. James Owings (EK) 35

T-2. Brooks Sizemore (MA) 37

T-2. Larsen Gallimore (SS) 37

4. Tucker Settle (EW) 38

T-5. Avery Poindexter (MA) 40

T-5. Keelan Robertson (SS) 40

T-5. Noah Sparks (SS) 40

8. Judah Christian (EK) 41

T-9. Eli Morrison (MA) 44

T-9. Mason Varney (MA) 44

Mount Airy Team Results

Brooks Sizemore 37

Eli Morrison 44

Avery Poindexter 40

Mason Varney 44

Chapman Utt 48

The FH2A Conference held meets on back-to-back days. The conference competed at Yadkinville Country Club on March 21, then traveled to Silo Run Golf Course on March 22.

East Surry won both meets, and had the medalist in each as well.

Chase Harris was the medalist at Yadkinville with a 37, and East Surry won with a team score of 163. Bradley Davis was the medalist at Silo Run with a 32, and the Cardinals won by 12 strokes with a score of 141.

Forbush came in second at Silo Run with a team score of 153, followed by Surry Central at 162, North Surry at 173, West Wilkes at 197, North Wilkes at 2013 and Wilkes Central at 204.

Results for Surry County teams and the top individual performances at Silo Run are included below:

Top Individual Scorers

1. Bradley Davis (ES) 32

T-2. Connor Key (ES) 35

T-2. Eli Sloan (FB) 35

4. Jace Goldbach (ES) 36

5. Adam Hege (SC) 37

6. Chase Harris (ES) 38

T-7. Blake Hayes (WC) 39

T-7. Ethan Hutchens (FB) 39

T-7. Hunter Hall (FB) 39

T-10. Reece Hanson (SC) 4o

T-10. Joe Hennings (FB) 40

East Surry Team Results

Bradley Davis 32

Chase Harris 38

Jace Goldbach 36

Connor Key 35

Anderson Badgett 44

Matthew Edwards 53

Surry Central Team Results

Adam Hege 37

Reece Hanson 40

Wesley Whitaker 44

Nathan Narehood 41

Payton Snow 52

Evan Miller 49

North Surry Team Results

Nic Grey 43

Brody York 43

Carson Stanley 44

Jansen Huff 45

Aiden Oakley 46

Lucas Vestal 43