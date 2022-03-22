All-Conference Spotlight: Swimming

Mount Airy’s boys and girls swim teams finished Northwest 1A Conference Runners-up back in January.
North Surry’s girls won the Foothills 2A Conference Swim Championship, had five swimmers earn All-Conference Honors and had the Female Swimmer of the Year.
In addition to both earning All-Conference Honors, Surry Central’s Mallory Cave, left, and Joanna Arroyo represented the Golden Eagles at the State Championship Meet.
With winter sports all wrapped up, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).
Any athlete that earned All-Conference Honors in multiple events will have the number of events following their name.
Girls All-Conference
East Surry – Haley Joyce (4), Claire Hull (4), Aby Caro (2), Elise Marion, Savannah Raths
Millennium Charter – did not field a girls swim team in 2021-22
Mount Airy – Laura Livengood (2), Jessica Sawyers (3), Eleanor Edwards (2), Emma Bowman (3)
North Surry – Gwendolyn Bode, Cassidy Hull (4), Kara Bryant (4), Baley Hawks (2), Kalei Mauldin
Surry Central – Mallory Cave (3), Joanna Arroyo, Kayli Grizzell, Audrey Poindexter
Girls season summary
East Surry finished third in the team competition at the FH2A Championship.
The following Cardinals finished in the top six of the 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Meet and qualified for the State Championship: Joyce, Caro, Yard and Claire Hull in 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay; Claire Hull in 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Caro in 100 butterfly; Joyce in 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
No East Surry girls competed in the championship race (top eight) at the State Championship.
Mount Airy finished second in the team competition at the NW1A Championship.
The following Bears qualified for the State Championship: Sawyers in 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
No Mount Airy girls competed in the championship race (top eight) at the State Championship.
North Surry’s girls won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship, Cassidy Hull was named Female Swimmer of the Year and Susan Bryant was named Girls Coach of the Year.
The following Greyhounds qualified for the State Championship: Cassidy Hull in 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle; Kara Bryant in 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke; Cassidy Hull, Kara Bryant, Hawks and Mauldin in 400 freestyle relay.
Cassidy Hull and Kara Bryant competed in championship races at the State Championship. Cassidy finished sixth in the 200 individual medley, while Bryant finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in 100 backstroke.
Surry Central’s girls finished second overall at the FH2A Championship.
The following Golden Eagles qualified for the State Championship: Cave in 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Arroyo in 100 butterfly.
Cave competed in two championship races at the State Championship. The Golden Eagle finished fifth in 200 freestyle and sixth in 500 freestyle.
Boys All-Conference
East Surry – Aiden Richardson (3), Colby Goins (4), Andrew Needham (4), Vann Kipple, Jonathan Parker (2), Derek Freeman (3), Gavin Atkins (2)
Millennium Charter – did not field a boys swim team in 2021-22
Mount Airy – Noah Moore (2), Collin Phillips (2), Matheson Williams (4), Hayden Bender (2), Martin Cooke (3), Peter Cooke (2)
North Surry – Kinston Nichols, Konnor Mauldin (2), Jackson Graves (3), Alec Singleton (4), Jordan Inman (2)
Surry Central – no male swimmers named All-Conference
Boys season summary
East Surry’s boys won the FH2A Championship, Needham was named Male Swimmer of the Year and coach Krista Cox was named Coach of the Year.
The following Cardinals qualified for the State Championship: Colby Goins in 200 individual medley; Needham in 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke; Goins and Richardson in 500 freestyle; Goins, Freeman, Atkins and Needham in 200 freestyle relay; Goins, Richardson, Atkins and Needham in 400 freestyle relay.
Needham was the only Cardinal to compete in the championship race (top eight) at the State Championship. He finished sixth in 100 butterfly.
Mount Airy finished second in the team competition at the NW1A Championship. Jay Williams was named NW1A Boys Coach of the Year
The following Bears qualified for the State Championship: Martin Cooke in 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Matheson Williams in 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Bender and Martin Cooke in 200 freestyle relay; Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Moore and Martin Cooke in 400 freestyle.
Matheson Williams was the only Granite Bear to compete in the championship race (top eight) as an individual. He won the 1A/2A State Title in 100 backstroke, and finished eighth in the 200 individual medley. The 400 freestyle relay team of Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Martin Cooke and Moore finished eighth at the state championship.
North Surry finished fourth as a team at the FH2A Championship.
The following Greyhounds qualified for the State Championship: Graves in 100 backstroke.
No North Surry boys competed in the championship round at the State Championship.
Surry Central’s boys finished third overall at the FH2A Championship. No Golden Eagle boys qualified for the regional or state competitions.
