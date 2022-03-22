‘That Greyhound Grit’ leads to 6-2 win

East Surry’s Rosie Craven chases down a pop fly against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin connects for a line drive during the fifth inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Riley Pennington threw five strikeouts in five innings for the Cardinals against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Trista Berrier finished with seven strikeouts, two walks, allowed three hits and two runs in seven innings in the mound.
Cory Smith | The News
Maegan Banks hits a hard ground ball for East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Carley Puckett scored two runs for North Surry in Monday’s 6-2 win over East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A few minutes after signing her NCAA National Letter of Intent on February 10, North Surry senior Micah Felts laid out some goals for her final season of high school softball.
Amid the talks of potential conference championships and playoff runs, Felts emphasized that the team needed to play as a unit in order to achieve a common goal. She even said: “It doesn’t matter who we go against because we’ve got that grit: that Greyhound Grit.”
That Greyhound Grit was on display Monday as North Surry beat East Surry in Pilot Mountain for the first time in eight years.
The Lady Greyhounds came back from a 2-0 hole to beat the Cardinals 6-2. A 3-run home run hit by Jordan Snow gave North Surry its first lead of the game in the fifth inning, and an additional run scored by Sarah Sutphin in the sixth secured the road win for North.
The class of 2022 was in eighth grade when North Surry most recently beat East Surry in 2017, and that game was hosted by the Hounds. Before that, the class of 2022 was in elementary school when the Hounds last topped the Cardinals on Palmer Field.
Trista Berrier pitched a complete game for North Surry (3-4). The senior had seven strikeouts, two walks, allowed three hits and two runs in seven innings.
Riley Pennington started on the mound for East Surry and threw five innings. Pennington finished with five strikeouts and no walks, giving up seven hits and five runs. Elise Marion threw the final two innings and had three strikeouts, one walk, allowed one run and three hits.
The Cardinals (1-7) quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff Rosie Craven reached first on a Greyhound fielding error, then moved to second on a single from Maegan Banks. The bases were loaded after Marion was hit by a pitch.
Berrier struck out the next two East Surry batters, but a Greyhound fielding error on a hit from Sara Scott scored Craven and Banks.
North Surry left runners on base in each of the first two innings, but finally crossed the plate in the third. Carley Puckett tripled on a deep shot right field as the Hounds’ leadoff in the inning. A hit from Bella Aparicio was mishandled by the Cardinals, allowing Puckett to score.
The Lady Hounds had a chance to add more runs after Sarah Mauldin crushed a hit to the center field fence. However, the umpires ruled that Mauldin was out after passing Aparicio between first and second base; Aparicio was waiting to tag up on the high-arching hit. Aparicio was then tagged out trying to go to third.
East Surry’s Marion singled in the bottom of the third, but courtesy runner Addy Sechrist was involved in double play later in the inning. Then, both teams left runners on base in the fourth inning.
Action picked back up in the top of the fifth with Puckett led with a single to left field. The Cards picked up an out, then Puckett moved to third and Mauldin reached second on an error. Another Cardinal error allowed Berrier to get on base while Puckett scored the game-tying run.
The tie lasted all of two pitches as Snow pummeled a home run over the center field fence to put North Surry up 5-2.
North added its final run in the top of the sixth after East went three-up three-down in the bottom of the fifth. Sutphin was walked to start the inning, then she moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a ground out hit by Puckett. Aparicio picked up her second RBI of the evening with a line drive to right field.
The Cardinals once again failed to put a runner on base in the sixth, so the Hounds had one final chance to pad their lead. East Surry forced two quick outs, then Sadie Montgomery and Felts hit back-to-back singles. Sutphin hit a grounder to short stop that resulted in Montgomery being called for offensive interference.
Scott began the bottom of the seventh with East Surry’s third hit of the night. Haley Chilton sent a grounder to first base, which North Surry used to quickly tag out Chilton at first before throwing to get Scott out at second on the double play. Berrier then threw her seventh strikeout to end the game.
Monday’s game served as the conference opener for both teams. The two teams will face off again on March 29.
Scoring
North Surry – 0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 1, 0 = 6
East Surry – 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 2
